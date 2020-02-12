Lafayette’s boys bowling team is aiming for another state championship today.
The Commodores will try to defend their Class II crown at the Metro 24 Bowling Center in Jackson. They won last year by beating Itawamba AHS in a Baker roll-off, with Jakob Robertson clinching the victory in the final frame.
Robertson, a freshman, headlines an experienced group that includes seniors Matthew Atkinson, D.C. Bumgardner and Nick Cohen. Freshman Levi Freeman rounds out Lafayette’s top five.
Coach Kelle Sumrall said she feels good about her team heading into the championships.
“A little pressure’s good, but I don’t think it will be as intense as it was last year, because they’ve been there, they get it,” Sumrall said. “They know when they get there that they have a job to do, and that’s what they’re going to do.”
Lafayette might be better than it was last year, due to some adversity. Robertson wasn’t at 100% early in the season because of a car wreck, so his teammates had to pick up his slack.
“They haven’t been able to rely on Jakob as much, which is fine,” Sumrall said. “He’s a freshman; you shouldn’t expect to put everything on his shoulders.”
Kossuth’s boys and girls are also looking to defend titles this week. They will compete in the Class I finals on Friday.
The Aggies’ top five bowlers are all seniors, with Seamus Brooks, Hank Gardner and Danny Jones having championship experience.
“I have some seasoned seniors on the team that’ll hopefully step up and be senior leaders and pull everybody through it,” coach Michael Lee said.
Kossuth’s girls, however, have four eighth-graders and one seventh-grader in their top five. Sally Kate Gardner is the Lady Aggies’ No. 1 bowler.
“They’re beating a lot of my guys,” Lee said. “I’ve got a tough girls team.”