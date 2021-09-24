Lafayette spent last Friday night bucking a recent trend and has hopes to do the same tonight.
The Commodores, No. 3 in the Daily Journal’s large school rankings, scored 27 unanswered points to knock off crosstown rival Oxford, 34-23. Oxford had won eight of the previous nine meetings against Lafayette, which had last won in 2016 before last week.
Now, the Commodores’ attention turns to their Division 1-5A opener at rival West Point tonight. The No. 2-ranked Green Wave (1-2) have been a proverbial thorn in Lafayette’s side over the last three years. Since 2018, West Point has won five times over Lafayette, including two playoff wins in that span.
If last week was any indication, this group of Commodores (3-1) is accepting the challenge to turn their fortunes around.
“You hear them talk to each other and the conversation they’re having, they aren’t talking about things that’s happened in the past. It’s all about right now, and that’s what makes this group so special,” Lafayette head coach Michael Fair said.
West Point head coach Chris Chambless has made note that this Lafayette crew seems intent on changing their luck. Coaching a team that has made it to the Class 5A state championship game the past five seasons, Chambless’ team is always circled on the schedule by its opponents and has made it even more known this week to his team in practice.
“I’ve been telling them, ‘You better be ready because we’re going to have a target on our back,’” said Chambless. “We tell them that every week, but this has been real big district rivalry game for a while now. We know they’re coming.”
In West Point’s last five wins over Lafayette, the Green Wave haven’t won by more than seven points. The closely contested matchups speak to the equality of both talent and playing styles of the two programs.
“In preparation for this week, you don’t have to wholesale anything to get ready for West Point defense or their offense. We’re similar in some regards,” said Fair. “It’s the same thing on their end. It’s not like all of a sudden they have to start running the ball against their defense this week to see what it looks like. They do that all year long. It’s one reason why this is always such a close game.”