Lake Cormorant has been a thorn in the side to Lafayette – that is, until this season.
The defending Class 5A volleyball state champions had won the previous eight meetings against the Lady Commodores, dating back to 2017.
But the tide has turned.
Lafayette (23-8), No. 5 in the Daily Journal’s area rankings, took down the Lady Gators three different times this season en route to capturing the Division 1-5A crown. The Lady Dores get a shot at win No. 4 with much more on the line in the 5A North Half final tonight at home.
Lafayette is one of nine area teams competing tonight in the state semifinals.
“We have a reason to have confidence, but also we have to treat it like we’ve never even seen them before going into this new match (tonight),” said first-year Lafayette head coach Zoe Storck.
Storck, a Desoto Central graduate, is familiar with Lake Cormorant’s success. The Lady Gators (21-18) have won four state championships since 2009.
It’s been the success of Lake Cormorant that has held Lafayette down over recent seasons. The eight-match losing streak resulted in Lafayette’s current group of seniors missing the playoffs each of the past three seasons.
In their first taste of postseason volleyball, the Lady Commodores have cruised to a pair of sweeps over Holmes County Central and Ridgeland. Still, the lack of playoff experience is brought up in a game like this despite the regular season success.
“I think a lot of people would consider us the underdog because we haven’t made many playoff experiences,” Storck said. “It’s really exciting for this special group of seniors to make it here. They really want to go all the way, and it’s that fight and that drive that has pushed all season.”
One senior who is leading the charge is Kailey Gooch. On the season, the middle blocker has a team-high 240 kills and 58 blocks, while adding 50 aces.
It’s more than Lafayette’s four seniors, too. Freshman libero Chloe Carr leads the defensive effort with 320 digs, while freshman setter Caroline Crockett has 340 assists. Harmony Jackson, a sophomore outside hitter, has 193 kills, 20 blocks and 66 digs.
“It’s definitely good that we’ve had that seniority to help push them along,” said Storck.
Also tonight, No. 1 Oxford (28-2) hosts Madison Central in the 6A North finals.
In 3A, No. 2 Alcorn Central (25-4) visits county rival No. 4 Kossuth (25-4). Defending 2A champ Walnut (21-6) travels to No. 3 Belmont (31-4).
Last year’s 4A runner-up, Pontotoc (16-6), hosts Division 2-4A foe Caledonia, while 1A runner-up Hickory Flat (18-7) takes on Ingomar (17-7) for the second-straight year in the semifinals.