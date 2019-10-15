Lafayette fast-pitch softball coach Katie Jenkins has been relieved of her coaching duties amid unspecified allegations but remains employed by the school district.
Jenkins was reassigned due to a “personnel issue,” according to Lafayette athletics director Greg Lewis.
“Nothing criminal, just personnel,” Lewis said.
He declined to specify the allegations against Jenkins, who declined to comment when contacted on Tuesday afternoon. Jenkins plans to request a public hearing to challenge the allegations.
Lewis said he doesn’t know for sure if there will be a hearing.
“We just met with her today,” he said. “But if she requests one, she’ll be able to have one.”
Jenkins is still employed by the high school in her role as math teacher. She has been the head softball coach for eight years, leading the Lady Commodores to six playoff appearances.
Last season, Lafayette went 16-15 and reached the third round of the Class 5A playoffs.