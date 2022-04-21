Lafayette tennis

The Lafayette High School tennis team celebrates its MHSAA Class 5A state championship on Thursday in Vicksburg.

 Chris Todd

Lafayette rolled to another tennis state championship Thursday, but it was a bit tighter than the final score lets on.

The Commodores beat Vancleave 6-1 in the Class 5A finals at Halls Ferry Park in Vicksburg. It’s the second-straight title for Lafayette and third in five years.

After Lafayette won three of the first four sets, Vancleave got more competitive.

“Three matches were a wipeout, and that fourth one to find for us, it got tight. But we found it,” Lafayette coach Debbie Swindoll said. “It was tighter than I would have liked.”

The No. 2 boys doubles team of Crosse Lindsay and Finn Rico clinched the match by edging Hiram Howard and Holden Mattison, 6-4, 7-6.

There were other tight matches as well, including No. 2 girls doubles, where Valerie Smith and Presleigh Loper beat Anna Parber and Maison Evans 6-7, 6-1, 11-9.

And in mixed doubles, Jake Leavy and Presley Thomas topped Zeo Drigmon and Braxton Seymour 4-6, 6-3, 10-2.

“I think the experience of being here and expectations, having been here, that definitely helped,” Swindoll said.

In girls singles, Alex Lampton beat Morgan Goff 6-0, 6-0. Brett Lampton and Porter Lindsay beat Hudson Havard and Hollis Thompson in boys doubles, 6-0, 6-0.

Hudson Linidsey and Jenna Lampton swept past Lindsay Randall and Trinity Heun in No. 1 girls doubles, 6-0, 6-0.

Other finals

Two other area teams were in Vicksburg.

Booneville, making its first appearance at state, fell to St. Andrew’s 6-1 in 3A. And in Class 1, Sacred Heart knocked off Tupelo Christian 4-3.

Madison Central won the 6A crown over Ocean Springs, 5-2.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

