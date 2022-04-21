featured Lafayette tennis goes back-to-back By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 21, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lafayette High School tennis team celebrates its MHSAA Class 5A state championship on Thursday in Vicksburg. Chris Todd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lafayette rolled to another tennis state championship Thursday, but it was a bit tighter than the final score lets on.The Commodores beat Vancleave 6-1 in the Class 5A finals at Halls Ferry Park in Vicksburg. It’s the second-straight title for Lafayette and third in five years.After Lafayette won three of the first four sets, Vancleave got more competitive.“Three matches were a wipeout, and that fourth one to find for us, it got tight. But we found it,” Lafayette coach Debbie Swindoll said. “It was tighter than I would have liked.”The No. 2 boys doubles team of Crosse Lindsay and Finn Rico clinched the match by edging Hiram Howard and Holden Mattison, 6-4, 7-6.There were other tight matches as well, including No. 2 girls doubles, where Valerie Smith and Presleigh Loper beat Anna Parber and Maison Evans 6-7, 6-1, 11-9.And in mixed doubles, Jake Leavy and Presley Thomas topped Zeo Drigmon and Braxton Seymour 4-6, 6-3, 10-2.“I think the experience of being here and expectations, having been here, that definitely helped,” Swindoll said.In girls singles, Alex Lampton beat Morgan Goff 6-0, 6-0. Brett Lampton and Porter Lindsay beat Hudson Havard and Hollis Thompson in boys doubles, 6-0, 6-0.Hudson Linidsey and Jenna Lampton swept past Lindsay Randall and Trinity Heun in No. 1 girls doubles, 6-0, 6-0.Other finalsTwo other area teams were in Vicksburg.Booneville, making its first appearance at state, fell to St. Andrew’s 6-1 in 3A. And in Class 1, Sacred Heart knocked off Tupelo Christian 4-3.Madison Central won the 6A crown over Ocean Springs, 5-2. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Tennis Lafayette Commodores Debbie Swindoll Crosse Lindsay Finn Rico Valerie Smith Presleigh Loper Jake Leavy Presley Thomas Alex Lampton Brett Lampton Porter Lindsay Hudson Lindsay Jenna Lampton Booneville Blue Devils Tupelo Christian Eagles Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters