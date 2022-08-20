Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Once he stopped trying so hard, Kylan Egerson’s season got on track.
The Lafayette defensive back was struggling through the first five games last fall, so coach Michael Fair sat him down and had a talk.
“You get these guys sometimes and they know they need to make plays, and they want to make plays so bad,” Fair said. “They press, they worry, and they try to do too much. … He was just trying really, really hard. But once he settled down and trusted how everything’s supposed to fit and just do his job, his productivity really jumped.”
Over the next seven games, Egerson recorded eight interceptions. He finished the season with 75 tackles and a lot of confidence.
Egerson was glad for Fair’s corrective measures. He said coaching is what keeps his focus on the right things.
“With all the other stuff in life going on, I can get sidetracked a lot. I’ve got a bad attention span,” Egerson said.
Egerson enters his senior year as one of the top defensive backs in the area. It’s not just the numbers that are impressive, but Egerson’s versatility. He can play either cornerback or safety with equal effectiveness.
“Kylan’s one of the better football players that I’ve ever coached,” Fair said. “He’s got a lot of the intangibles. He’s not the biggest or the strongest or the fastest even, but he makes plays all over the field.”
Egerson has had some good role models, too. His cousin is Brendan Toles, a former Lafayette defensive back who now plays for Southern Miss. The two grew up playing football in the yard and then started training together. Egerson has also trained with Brandon Turnage, the 2018 Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year, who now plays for Tennessee.
He wants to emulate them – to a point.
“I find my own style. I want to be better,” Egerson said.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Egerson prefers playing safety to corner, mainly because it gives him a better chance at causing turnovers. In addition to his eight picks last year, he caused two fumbles and recovered three.
“My zone’s a little deeper than what it could be at corner. I can see where his eyes go. Quarterbacks have a lot of bad habits,” Egerson said.
He’ll even sometimes walk down into a linebacker spot. Whatever he needs to do to get to the ball, Egerson is willing to do it.
“This kid makes plays,” Fair said. “He just has a knack for being where the ball is.”
