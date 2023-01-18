Lafayette head football coach Michael Fair is leaving to take the same position at Grenada, according to multiple reports.
Fair has led the Commodores for the past seven seasons, posting a record of 58-30 with six playoff appearances. He led Lafayette to the Class 4A state championship in 2016, his first season.
He’ll replace Ashley Kuhn, who retired after leading the Grenada program for 12 years. The Chargers were 82-61 with seven playoff appearances on his watch. They missed the postseason each of the last two years after moving back up to Class 6A.
Grenada was a member of the state’s toughest division the past two years, having to compete with teams like Clinton, Madison Central, Starkville and Tupelo. All of those teams will be in the MHSAA’s newly created 7A starting next season, with Grenada remaining in 6A.
Fair has also had head coaching stops at Pillow Academy and Senatobia and owns a career record of 105-62 over 14 seasons.
The former Mississippi State offensive lineman is known for fielding strong defensive units. He’s turned out several Division I defensive players, including Brandon Turnage (Alabama/Tennessee), D.J. Burgess (Southern Miss) and Mario Wilbourn (Southern Miss).
