MADISON • History made.
Katlyn Lott hit a single to center in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Lake past Houston 13-3 in the decisive Game 3 to claim the MHSAA Slow-Pitch Softball Class I State Championship on Saturday afternoon at Liberty Park.
Houston opened the series with a 5-2 win, then Lake responded with a 9-2 win to set up the winner-take-all contest.
It’s the first state title in school history for the Lady Hornets (31-3).
“After we lost Game 1, I never got worried because I know the girls were mentally tough and had a lot of fight in them,” said first-year Lake coach Jake Loper. “I’m very thankful to start my career like this. It’s special.”
Lake scored two runs in the bottom of the first, a run in the second and three runs in the third, highlighted by an RBI triple by Kate Gladney.
Houston scored a run in the third on an RBI single by Sydney Bean and two runs in the fifth on back-to-back singles by Brianna Hughes and Paige Kilgore.
Never give up
Kilgore had two hits to lead the Lady Hilltoppers (27-10), who were seeking their first slow-pitch title.
“We lost it today at the plate. They hit the ball way better than we did and we scored 10 runs in three games, and that’s not going to do it against a team that hits as well as Lake does,” said Houston coach Derick Kirby. “They deserved it. We lost every Game 1 in the playoffs, and I’m proud of the girls for not giving up. Our goal was to hoist the trophy, but we’ve got to learn from it and hope to make a run in fast-pitch.”
The Lady Hornets tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning and ended on a 10-run rule with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“We play on a smaller field, so all week we worked on staying on top of the ball and stay line to line with playing on a bigger field, and I thought that was the difference today,” Loper said. “We hit well today like we have all year.”