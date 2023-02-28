Belmont's Mckinley Bennett (5) shoots against Lake in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 2A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Belmont head coach Chris Higginbottom directs his offense in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 2A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Belmont's Carlie Brock (1) shoots in the lane against Lake's Booklyn Harris (21) in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 2A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Belmont's Mary Grace Storment (left) brings the ball up the court against Lake in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 2A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Belmont's Mckinley Bennett (5) shoots against Lake in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 2A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Chris Todd | Special to the Journal
Belmont head coach Chris Higginbottom directs his offense in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 2A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Chris Todd | Special to the Journal
Belmont's Carlie Brock (1) shoots in the lane against Lake's Booklyn Harris (21) in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 2A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Chris Todd | Special to the Journal
Belmont's Mary Grace Storment (left) brings the ball up the court against Lake in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 2A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Chris Todd | Special to the Journal
Belmont fans cheer for their Cardinals in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 2A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
JACKSON – When it fell apart for Belmont, it did so in a hurry.
In a rematch of last year’s state title game, the Lady Cardinals were again bested by Lake, falling 60-48 in the Class 2A semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum on Tuesday. Lake will defend its state championship on Friday.
Belmont (26-6) dominated the first half, taking a 31-20 lead into the break. But the Lady Hornets (23-9) made a sudden push in the last half of the third quarter.
A 3-pointer by Taylor Clark – the only triple Lake made all game – cut Belmont’s lead to 37-31. Then 6-foot post Sadie Randolph and point guard Carlie Brock were forced to the bench after each picked up their fourth foul.
Lake closed the quarter on an 18-5 run and led 46-43 entering the fourth.
“The first half I felt like we were playing more their game and timid instead of playing our game,” Lake coach Holly Moncrief said. “I felt like once we would hit a big shot, we were going to get the momentum for sure.”
Seven different players scored for Lake in the third quarter. Point guard Laneisha Palm tied the game at 39-39 on a layup, and then Lyric Lay gave the Lady Hornets a 41-40 lead with 1:18 left in the period.
Palm finished with 17 points. Brooklyn Harris scored 14 and also grabbed 20 rebounds. For the game, Lake out-rebounded Belmont 55-42 and grabbed 25 offensive boards.
“Offense wins fans, defense will win you some games, but rebounding wins championships,” Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom said. “And in the second half especially, they totally rebounded the ball, getting second, third, fourth chances.”
Even with Brock back on the floor in the fourth quarter, the Lady Cards could not generate much offense, scoring only five points. They missed a lot of layups and were just 13 of 29 at the free throw line.
Mary-Grace Storment scored 16 to lead Belmont.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: A Harris 3-point play cut Belmont’s lead to 39-37 with 3:21 left in the third, and then Randolph and Brock both left the game within seconds of each other with foul trouble.
Point Maker: Palm shot 7 of 13 from the floor.
Talking Point: “Just like I told them at halftime, they’ve been down before this year, and they’ve come back and they’ve fought back. They’re not quitters.” – Moncrief
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.