PEARL – Landon Harmon was locked in from the first pitch on Wednesday.
The lanky sophomore tossed a five-inning perfect game, and East Union hammered Pisgah 14-0 in Game 1 of the Class 2A baseball finals at Trustmark Park. The Urchins will try to win a second-straight state title Friday, when the teams meet at 1 p.m. for Game 2.
Harmon (12-1) struck out nine of the 15 batters he faced, and six of those punchouts came on called third strikes.
“It was my first perfect game ever, so that’s exciting, but I was here to win,” Harmon said.
Of the 63 pitches he threw, 44 were strikes – including all seven pitches in the first inning.
“We already knew he was going to do it,” East Union center fielder Drew Holliman said. “We weren’t surprised. But I’m glad he did it.”
Holliman was part of East Union’s 15-hit attack, recording two hits and four RBIs. His RBI single got the scoring started in the first inning as the Urchins (30-5) jumped out to a 2-0 lead.
A five-run second made it 7-0 and chased Pisgah starter Lane Lewis (6-3). Ross Cochran, who had three hits and three RBIs, pushed it to 10-0 with a two-run single in the third.
“We had some good approaches on the lefty, staying through the ball,” East Union coach Jamie Russell said. “You’ll notice most of the balls we were hitting were middle-away, and that’s what you try to work on with a lefty.”
Rett Johnson had three hits and three RBIs, while Jude Treadaway had three hits, drove in two and scored four runs.
As sharp as the Urchins were in Game 1, they’re taking nothing for granted against Pisgah (25-9).
“It feels amazing, but every time that we’ve acted like we were going to win the next one, we didn’t play so hot,” Harmon said. “So we’re going to wash this just like we would wash a loss and get ready for the next one.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Treadaway, Johnson, Holliman and Cochran each had RBIs in the five-run second.
Big Stat: All 15 of East Union’s hits were singles.
Coach Speak: “He’s got God-given ability, but he works at it.” – Russell, on Harmon
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.