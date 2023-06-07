PONTOTOC – Channing Lane aches for another shot at a state championship, and she’ll have plenty of help in that pursuit.
Lane and her Pontotoc girls basketball team lost to Louisville in the Class 4A title game in March – a 37-36 heartbreaker. The loss still stings.
“After last year, that feeling has still not left me,” Lane said. “I’ll never forget it. Having that on your back, you have something to work for.”
The junior guard is one of three returning starters, along with Alayna Ball and Kori Grace Ware. It’s a strong core, and it will be bolstered by a pair of transfers – Lyla Cox and Hannah Finley.
Cox, a 6-foot center, averaged 12.9 points and 3.9 rebounds for Mooreville last season, and she was named to the Daily Journal All-Area third team. Finley, a point guard, averaged 15 points for New Albany.
Both players have been playing summer league ball with their new teammates. They’re in the feeling-out phase right now, but head coach Kyle Heard likes what he’s seen thus far.
“Just seeing some people walk in the door has really elevated the competitiveness of some returners,” Heard said. “The energy and effort we’re playing with right now, I’m really enjoying it, because people are fighting for things while trying to fight for the same goal at the same time.”
As a sophomore, Cox led Mooreville to a 26-5 record and the second round of the playoffs, where the Lady Troopers lost to Louisville. She played for Roman Doty, who left after the season to be head coach of Pine Grove’s girls.
“Lyla’s coming from coach Doty, who I’ve got a ton of respect for and the way he does things,” Heard said. “A whole lot of the things I say and I want, it’s already ingrained in her, with how we want to compete and how we want to play.”
Finley, a senior, was the best player on a New Albany team that went 9-18 and missed the playoffs. Heard is very familiar with her due to Pontotoc and New Albany being division foes.
“Hannah, she’s been a thorn in our side the whole time we’ve been playing her at New Albany. She guards you with the best of them,” Heard said.
As Lane tries to help integrate Cox and Finley into the team, she’s also looking to improve her own game. She averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 37% from 3-point range last season.
“I don’t want to be limited to just shooting the three. I want it to be harder to guard me, so I can go either way,” Lane said.
Heard has been high on Lane’s potential for a long time, praising her basketball IQ and her selflessness. The Lady Warriors will ultimately go as far as she can take them.
“Channing is the chameleon type person – she can fit in with anybody anywhere. It’s easy for her to become friends with new people,” said Heard. “She is going to be a big part of that glue.”
