PONTOTOC – Pontotoc’s hitters figured things out quickly against Caledonia.
After dropping Game 1 of the second-round Class 4A playoff series, the No. 10-ranked Lady Warriors won the next two, including an 8-1 triumph Tuesday night to advance to the next round. They’ll face Kosciusko starting Thursday.
Pontotoc (21-7) collected 10 hits, including a pair of crucial two-out knocks by freshman Channing Lane. After Caledonia (20-9) scored in the top of the fifth inning to make it 3-1, Lane rapped a two-run single to left field.
That was one of her two hits on the night, the other being a two-out RBI double in the third to make it 3-0.
“I was thinking I’m going to hit it where it’s pitched and just stay with my fundamentals,” Lane said.
Pontotoc had trouble getting timely hits in the series opener against Caledonia’s Ashlyn Jordan, but those hits started coming in an 8-1 win in Game 2. And then they kept on coming.
“We went down there Saturday, we hit it a little bit better. Today, it took us a couple of innings, and we finally started hitting her,” Pontotoc coach Michael Wildmon said.
The Lady Warriors put the game well out of reach in the sixth. Averi Bridgman stroked an RBI single, and nine-hole hitter Ella Hill followed with a two-run homer to left.
Bridgman was strong in the circle for Pontotoc, allowing just three hits. Her off-speed and breaking pitches led to a lot of weak contact, as she induced 10 pop-up and flyball outs.
“She does a really good job of mixing her pitches up and hitting her spots and doing what she’s got to do. She grinds,” Wildmon said.
Joryie McKnight had four hits for Pontotoc and scored three runs.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: McKnight singled and Addison Owen was hit by a pitch in the fifth. Lane drove them both home with a single.
Big Stat: Jordan, Caledonia’s leadoff hitter, doubled in her first at-bat and then was intentionally walked in her next three plate appearances.
Coach Speak: “She was able to get those RBIs both times. Those helped us tremendously.” – Wildmon, on Lane