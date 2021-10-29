CLINTON – Tupelo suffered double the heartbreak on Friday night.
Not only did Luke Hopkins’ 40-yard field goal at the final horn give Clinton a 17-14 victory, it also eliminated the Golden Wave from playoff contention.
Tupelo (6-4, 2-4 in Division 2-6A) had to win its final two games of the regular season to make the postseason.
“Definitely not a fun way to lose it,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “Both teams played hard, as we expected, and they came out at the end.”
The game was a defensive slugfest with the occasional big offensive play sprinkled in – like Jeremiah Harrell’s 46-yard touchdown pass to KD Gibson to pull Tupelo even at 14-14 late in the third quarter.
The Wave had a chance to take the lead in the fourth but missed a 37-yard field goal. The teams traded punts, and then Clinton started a drive at Tupelo’s 40-yard line with 1:52 to go.
The Arrows (5-4, 4-2) reached the 23 before calling a timeout with 1 second left. Enter Hopkins, a first-year starter who was working with a new holder – Creston Garlington – after starting holder and quarterback Jordyn Battee was injured last week.
“I was a little nervous,” Hopkins said.
But he wasn’t lacking confidence.
“I asked him, ‘Where do you feel good at?’” Clinton coach Judd Boswell said. “He said, ‘Forty, 42, I’m good. Just put me out there, I’m going to make it.’”
The kick clinched a playoff berth for Clinton, which had to tweak its offense after Battee’s injury. Running back Juan Taylor stepped into the QB role, completing 3 of 7 passes for 50 yards and adding 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
“He does really good throwing it. He’s just got to get comfortable with being back there,” Boswell said.
Jakobe Calvin was the workhorse for Clinton. He scored his team’s first TD on a 1-yard run to tie it at 7-7 early in the second quarter.
Tupelo could never find a running game, finishing with minus-12 rushing yards. Quarterback Jeremiah Harrell completed 16 of 27 passes for 183 yards.
Extra Points
Turning Point: After Hopkins had a punt downed at the Tupelo 7, Clinton got a quick stop to set up the winning field goal.
Point Man: Calvin rushed for 76 yards and a TD on 23 carries.
Talking Point: “Jakobe’s just a freakin’ horse back there, man. You can never go wrong putting the ball in his hands.” – Boswell
Notes
• Gibson scored the game’s first touchdown on a 45-yard pass from fellow receiver Daelyn Patton.
• Clinton finished with 150 rushing yards.
• Tupelo closes out its season next Thursday at Germantown.