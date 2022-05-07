PINE GROVE – Timely hits were hard to come by early, but East Webster found them right on time on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 5-ranked Lady Wolverines had six of their 11 hits in the final two innings as they broke a 2-2 tie into a 9-3 win over Pine Grove, completing the sweep of the MHSAA Class 2A third-round softball playoff series.
East Webster (25-4) advances to face East Union in the 2A North championship series next week.
“We’re excited to be there but we didn’t set our sights on finishing at North Half,” said first-year East Webster head coach John Harris. “They put us out (of the playoffs) last year, so we’ll be ready for them.”
East Webster was 2 for 9 (.222) at the plate with runners in scoring position through the first six innings.
A 2-run double from Katelee Box in the top of the third gave them a 2-0 lead.
Back-to-back RBI singles from Pine Grove’s Ellie Fryar and Madison Foster tied the game in the bottom of the inning before neither team could string anything together until East Webster’s leadoff batter, Peyton Flora a two-out, RBI single through the infield for the 3-2 lead in the sixth.
“When she’s on like she is, you just get out of the way and let her do her thing,” said Harris. “We have a ton of confidence in her.”
What trouble they had hitting with runners on base were alleviated in the seventh, batting 3 for 5 (.600) in those situations in the final inning to blow the game open with six runs.
Pitcher Liz Massey did her part in the circle, throwing a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits, three strikeouts and no walks.
Fryar, who went 3 for 4, had half the hits for Pine Grove (25-8).
Extra Innings
Big Inning: RBI doubles from Keely Jo McKnight and Addison Edwards, followed by a 2-run triple from Nashlynn Vickers highlighted a six-run seventh to seal the win.
Big Stat: Pine Grove committed six errors in the game.
Coach Speak: “It’s hard for our girls out there because they know that every time, they’re going to have to make a perfect play because they are super fast and if you bobble it at all, they’re safe. And they hit the ball so well.” - Pine Grove coach Justin Jordan, on East Webster.