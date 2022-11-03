STARKVILLE – The Starkville Yellowjackets got it done late in a crucial 21-14 win over Grenada on Thursday night.
They clinched a playoff spot thanks to a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the game and an insurance interception to seal the deal from Jemar McCarter. The Jackets will travel to Southaven next week as the No. 4 seed out of Division 2-6A.
Starkville (8-3, 4-3) needed a bit of luck in its game, and it needed Oxford’s loss to Madison Central to make the postseason.
Grenada (5-6, 1-6) perhaps put up a tougher fight than expected in Starkville, taking a 14-13 lead early in the fourth quarter, but was unable to get the all-important final stop.
“Sometimes it’s gonna be like that,” Jackets head coach Chris Jones said after the dramatic finish. “You’ve got to find a way. We’ve been on the other side of that before, as well as the winning side, so you got to be proud of the way the guys competed all the way to the end. It wasn’t always pretty, but I’d rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss.”
Starkville’s offense struggled throughout the night, partially a credit to good defense from Grenada but also a reflection of dropped passes and missed opportunities. It took a strong defensive performance to keep the Jackets in it, resulting in a fumble recovery and a pair of interceptions by McCarter.
“We came out well. The offense was struggling, but we got it done,” McCarter said. “We just had to keep fighting. We weren't fixing to give up, and when we went back out with 54 seconds left I said we’ve got to get the ball, so that’s what we did.”
With Starkville trailing for most of the fourth quarter and struggling to get the ball moving throughout the game, a lot of pressure fell on quarterback Trey Petty. His three touchdown passes were well deserved, and he easily could have had more if not for a couple drops in the end zone. The Jackets leaned on his passing and scrambling in their effort to grind out the win and make it to the postseason.
Extra Points
Turning Point: A 24-yard run by Courtland Cooper finally got the ground game going and kickstarted the final drive for the Jackets with just a couple minutes to play.
Point Man: McCarter came up with a pair of sacks, a fumble recovery, and two interceptions.
Talking Point: “Defense came through, and offense came through at the end. We made plays when plays had to be made.” – Petty
Notes
• Macaleb Taylor’s contributions in the run game made Grenada dangerous, scoring both of their touchdowns and burning a lot of clock.
• There were a couple of moments where officiating came into question. The Jackets fumbled and seemingly recovered the second-half kickoff, and officials pointed in opposite directions before giving Starkville possession.
