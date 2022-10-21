Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
RIPLEY • Houston’s lead evaporated late in the fourth quarter, but it never blinked.
The Hilltoppers’ 20-7 lead became a 21-20 deficit after Ripley scored on consecutive possessions. Houston responded with an 11-play, 80-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard touchdown from Jamal Cooperwood with 1:10 to play to knock off the previously unbeaten Tigers, 28-21 on Friday night.
“Being in the lead the whole game and then all of a sudden finding yourself down with one drive left to go in the ball game, being able to answer shows unbelievable resiliency and character to continue to play,” Houston head coach Baylor Dampeer said.
Houston (8-1, 4-0 Division 2-4A) took a commanding 13-0 lead in the first half as Cooperwood took the opening kickoff 78 yards, and quarterback Steele Brooks added a 1-yard sneak in the second quarter.
It was tough sledding for No. 5 Large School Ripley (8-1, 3-1) most of the night. With just 47 yards of offense in the first half, the Tigers relied on the big plays in the second half to make their comeback attempt.
A 45-yard pass play on third down set up a 2-yard TD for Keegan Colyer in the third. Brooks added a 4-yard score on the Hilltoppers’ ensuing possession to stretch the lead back to 20-7.
In the fourth, Ripley quarterback Ty Long raced 50 yards on fourth-and-6, and later hit Evan Goolsby on a 24-yard TD on a double reverse pass to take the lead with 5:17 to go.
“I told them, ‘If we can take their punch to begin with, it’ll sort of wear them down.’ And you saw at the end, we had the opportunity, we just didn’t come out on top,” Ripley head coach Perry Liles said.
Extra Points
Turning Point: After Houston’s go-ahead score, Ripley marched to the Hilltoppers’ 22-yard line before Christopher Parker forced and recovered a fumble with 42 seconds left.
Point Man: Cooperwood totaled 246 all-purpose yards and 2 TDs.
Talking Point: “We've got to go and handle business. We don’t want to be in a tiebreaker situation.” - Dampeer, on the chance to clinch division crown next week
Notes
• Ripley was 2 of 10 on third downs in the game.
• Houston racked up 300 yards of offense and held Ripley to 273.
• Next week, Houston travels to New Albany, while Ripley visits Pontotoc in the regular season finale.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.