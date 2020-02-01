OXFORD – Clinton did not squander its last-minute reprieve.
The Lady Arrows got a late goal to force overtime and went on to beat Oxford, 4-3, in the quarterfinals of the MHSAA Class 6A girls soccer playoffs on Saturday.
Clinton (16-2-2) could muster very little offense in the second half thanks in large part to Oxford’s back line. But in the final minute of regulation, Kaci Craft took a pass from Jakiya Michael and was awarded a goal when Oxford keeper Mary Anna Fulton crossed the line while securing the ball.
“It gave us some hope,” Clinton coach Thomas Bobo. “The girls kept fighting, and that’s been a hallmark of this team all year.”
The Lady Arrows carried momentum into overtime, when Tailynn Remmel scored about two minutes in. Camille Bohannon added a goal two minutes later.
Oxford got a Carissa Strum goal in the second OT but couldn’t complete the comeback.
“The nice thing about this team is they were never out of it,” Oxford coach Hunter Crane said. “The whole time you kind of felt like they were going to put one back in the net and keep it close, and they did.”
It was 1-1 at halftime, and Oxford (15-3-2) dominated possession for much of the second half. It was a frustrating time for Remmel, who drew a yellow card in the 75th minute, just six minutes after Oxford went up 2-1 on Parker Martin’s goal from 25 yards.
Remmel scored the go-ahead goal in OT when she got deep into the box and took a pass from Michael.
“It felt really good,” Remmel said. “I was like, I can do this, just keep my cool and keep pushing and we can win this game.”
Craft scored two goals for Clinton, giving her a team-leading 15 on the season. Her first one tied the game at 1-1, and her game-tying score late in regulation looked to have been saved by Fulton.
“I thought the goalie had it,” Crane said. “She said that she had it, and she got rolled into and ended up in the net.”
Fulton made six saves on the day.