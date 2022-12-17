GULFPORT — It was a play that wasn’t installed until yesterday.
Scott Central’s Zechariah Parodi, a defensive tackle, took the direct snap and plunged into the end zone from 3 yards out to lift the South All-Stars over the North All-Stars 14-10 in the 74th annual Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game at Gulfport’s Milner Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
South has now won three in a row in the series and leads the all-time series 36-29-5.
“It was an exciting game. Came down to the last play, so it was fun,” said South head coach Drew Causey of Oak Grove. “We put that play in yesterday, so they wouldn’t know we were going to do it.”
The defenses from both sides were outstanding.
The South defense only gave up 65 yards of total offense, including just 6 yards passing. The North defense only gave up 134 yards of total offense, including 70 yards passing.
The first score of the game came off an interception by Hazlehurst’s Doug Nelson. Parodi found Florence’s ZaKari Tillman from one yard out to give the South a 7-0 lead with 8:19 left in the second quarter.
The North All-Stars tied the game at 7-7 with 23 seconds left in the first half on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Itawamba AHS’ Ty Davis to Oxford’s Roman Gregory.
North took a 10-7 lead on the opening drive of the third quarter as Jackson Uselton of Hernando hit a 23-yard field goal with 5:11 left.
The score stayed that way until the very end.
After the North turned the ball over on downs at its own 42-yard line, the South took 11 plays – 10 of which were runs – capped off by Parodi’s eventual game-winning touchdown. Parodi also converted a fourth-down play with a run.
Parodi was named the South’s Defensive Most Valuable Player.
“It feels good because I ran that exact play at Scott Central, but it was fun to come out here and do the same thing I was doing,” Parodi said. “It was a challenge, but at the same time I was ready.”
Raleigh’s Javarious Walker was the South’s Offensive Most Valuable Player. Walker had 79 yards rushing on 15 carries.
“We were joking about it last night that coaches wanted to run that play with Parodi all game,” Causey said. “It was a great week. A bunch of great kids on both sides that there are a lot of great coaches in our state that coach the game the right way, and it was a great time.”
Davis, who went 4 of 11 for 6 yards and a touchdown, was named the North’s Offensive Most Valuable Player.
Provine’s Tommy Kelly was named the North’s Defensive Most Valuable Player.
“This was a great experience. Game came down to final scoring drive and they made a play, and we didn’t,” said North head coach Patrick Schoolar of Neshoba Central. “The kids were great, and wish they could’ve went out with a win, but those guys will go play somewhere else next year, and it’ll be great.”
