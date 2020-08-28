The remnants of Hurricane Laura are wreaking havoc with this weekend’s scheduled high school football scrimmages.
Several scrimmages planned for Friday have been postponed or canceled due to expected inclement weather that has spun off of the Category 4 hurricane. Among the cancelations: Corinth at Tupelo, Pontotoc at Choctaw County, Belmont at South Pontotoc, and Biggersville at Walnut.
Other games have been postponed to Saturday. Itawamba AHS will visit Booneville, Nettleton is at New Albany, and Ripley will travel to East Union.
This story will be updated as developments warrant.