TUPELO – Laurie Bishop still loves coaching, but she’ll no longer be doing it at Tupelo High School.
After 12 years of leading the Lady Wave volleyball program, Bishop is stepping down. She had a record of 245-125 with nine playoff appearances, and she guided Tupelo to a state championship in 2011.
“I’m just ready for a transition,” said Bishop, who added that she plans to continue teaching science classes at her alma mater.
Coaching wasn’t even on Bishop’s radar when she took her first teaching job at Columbus. But the school needed a volleyball coach, so she took the job and went 16-16 in one season.
She then went to Shannon to teach for two years before jumping back into coaching at Tupelo. She succeeded Clint Jordan, and the Lady Wave rolled to a 31-1 record and the Class III state title in her first season.
“That one championship that I won, that was Clint’s bunch,” Bishop said. “My job was to kind of hold them together. It was challenging, but all credit goes to Jordan and those girls.”
Tupelo continued to be a force under Bishop, 39, who also had a big hand in the sport’s growth in the region. Several area schools have started up volleyball programs the last few years, and Bishop has offered help in the form of summer camps. She’s also worked with elementary-aged girls.
“It took us a little while, but we are finally in this area really growing, and the need is there. These girls are interested really, really young,” Bishop said.
And that’s why Bishop will still keep a toe in the coaching world. She plans to offer volleyball lessons, which she hopes will “scratch that coaching itch for me.”
In her final season, the Lady Wave went 15-15 and reached the second round of the 6A playoffs. While she’ll miss being on the court, Bishop said it’s her players she’ll miss most.
“That’s always been a draw for me as a coach, and trying to teach them things off the court probably more so than on the court. I have relationships with former players still to this day, where we keep up with each other. That is priceless for me, watching them get older and get engaged and married and have kids. It’s the coolest thing.”
Kimbrough resigns as girls soccer coach
Tupelo girls soccer coach Hannah Kimbrough has also stepped down.
Kimbrough, who led the Lady Wave to three state titles as a player, was head coach this past season. She was also the head coach from 2013-18 and was named the Daily Journal Girls Soccer Coach of the Year in 2014.
Kimbrough said she resigned in order to spend more time with her family, which includes two young daughters.
“They are young, and I don’t want to look back and have to say I missed it,” she said. “I’ve coached for 10 years at THS in some capacity, and it’s time for my family to come first.”
