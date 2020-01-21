WALNUT • Claire Leak did it all for Walnut on Tuesday night. The junior guard dropped a game-high 22 points while leading the Lady Wildcats to a 52-39 win over Division 1-2A rival East Union.
Leak got herself going early on with a pair of 3-pointers for a 6-4 lead, one the Lady Wildcats (12-9, 2-1) never relinquished as she went on to pour in 16 points in the first half.
“They were face-guarding me so I found ways to get them on my back and my teammates fed me in the post,” said Leak of her hot start. “And those threes got a lot of momentum going for us, It helped us space the floor.”
Walnut led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter behind eight points from Leak.
In the second, the Lady Wildcats built as much as an eight-point lead before East Union (10-7, 1-1) cut it to five after three-straight free throws from Sylvie McVey. Walnut’s Larissa Pitney answered with a layup off an assist from Leak that sparked an 8-1 run to close the first half, giving the Lady Wildcats a 12-point lead at the break.
A personal 5-0 run from Leak in the third capped by another trey gave Walnut a 19-point lead with 4:44 remaining. That triple put Leak over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
The Lady Wildcats defense held East Union to just four points on one make from the field in the third. Walnut’s defense along with Leak’s scoring kept the Lady Urchins at a double digit margin the rest of the game.
“We were coming off a better angles when we were switching the screens,” said Walnut head coach Jackie Vuncannon. “East Union is very good at getting in the lane off of screens and drawing fouls. But I thought we did a really good job of taking away the angle to where they couldn’t turn back in and get to the goal.”
Katie Boatner led East Union with 12 points followed by Sylvie McVey’s 11 points and Maggie McVey’s 10 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: The Lady Wildcats finished the first half on an 8-1 run, building a 12-point halftime lead.
Point Maker: Leak finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six steals.
Talking Point: “Every win is big in this division. You only get one chance at everybody and you have to make the most of it. We just have to stay focused as we wrap up our division slate.” – Vuncannon.