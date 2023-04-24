OXFORD – A pair of sophomores came through in the clutch for Lafayette on Monday.
With the Class 5A state title match all tied up, Jake Leary and Porter Lindsay were the last two Commodores on the court at the FNC Tennis Center. Brookhaven was poised to claim the trophy, but Leary and Lindsay rallied in the third set to give Lafayette a 4-3 win and another title.
It’s the program’s third-straight state championship and fourth overall.
“This is the best one by far. It’s my favorite one,” Leary said.
Lafayette’s No. 2 boys doubles team won their first set against David Sones and John Sones, 6-4. The latter rallied to win the second set 7-5, and the Brookhaven duo took a 4-2 lead in the tiebreaker set.
Lindsay then reeled off a flurry of wicked forehands during a 7-0 run, and his smash at the net gave his side the 10-6 win.
“We had kind of fallen apart and were shaken, because we knew that the state championship was on the line,” Lindsay said. “We had to mentally reset and do our thing.”
Their match was the only one to reach a third set. Lafayette also won in girls singles, as Alexandra Lampton topped Annie Stewart 6-3, 6-1. The No. 1 girls doubles team of Jenna Lampton and Presleigh Loper also won, knocking off Sarah Todd Adcock and Lily Gray 6-1, 6-3.
Crosse Lindsay and Finn Rico beat Robert Adcock and Jeremiah Layton 6-4, 6-4 in No. 1 boys doubles.
“We made it a little tighter than we wanted to. It just kind of is what it is,” Lafayette coach Debbie Swindoll said.
The victory capped a big year for Porter Lindsay. He led Lafayette’s soccer team to the state final and was named the Daily Journal's Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“He’s so talented athletically,” Swindoll said. “It’s phenomenal what we do, because most of these guys are multiple-sport athletes. So for us to even be here, it’s good.”
Lafayette beat Brookhaven in the state finals two years ago as well, and the Panthers had an experienced squad this season. Senior Benton Legg won boys singles over Matthew Addy, 6-3, 6-3. Senior Lucy Allen led the Panthers to a 6-4, 6-3 win in No. 2 girls doubles, and junior Allie Grace McNeill helped them win in mixed doubles, 6-1, 6-2.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.