TUPELO • Paris Lehman and the Tupelo slow-pitch softball team finished off their division schedule with a blowout win on Monday.
Tupelo defeated South Pontotoc, 10-1, in the Class II, Division 1 matchup. Lehman hit two home runs and had five RBIs as Tupelo improved to 16-6 and 8-2 in division play.
The Lady Wave’s regular season finale is a non-division game tonight against Booneville.
South Pontotoc (21-2, 8-1) plays Mooreville tonight as the Lady Cougars wrap up division play. With a win over the Troopers, South Pontotoc will finish as division champs and Tupelo will earn the No. 2 seed entering the playoffs this weekend.
“I want to be as positive as I possibly can,” Tupelo coach Dana Rhea said. “We still made a lot of mistakes we shouldn’t be making this time of the year, but like I told them last week, we are finding ways to win games. We found a way to win tonight.”
South Pontotoc struck early in the game with a run in the top of the first. After a walk and a single, Carlee Dunlap drove singled a run home to put South Pontotoc up 1-0.
In the bottom of the third, Lehman hit a 2-run home run to give Tupelo the lead, then Rylie Knight added an RBI single for Tupelo’s third run.
The Lady Wave added a run in the bottom of the fifth, then busted the game open in the sixth. After a RBI single by Zha’Nya McCoy, Lehman hit a three-run home run, her second of the night.
Knight and Leila Howell followed that up with RBIs of their own. Lehman and Knight each ended the night with three hits.
“I feel like coming into batting practice, we were all hitting good pitches,” Lehman said. “I felt like I was having to wait and get good pitches so I didn’t have to swing at the bad ones.”
Tupelo pitcher Nakiya Cayson held the Lady Cougars to only six hits in the game. South Pontotoc was held hitless in three innings, and only strung together multiple hits one time in the game while also making four errors.
“We didn’t play very good,” South Pontotoc coach Adam Patterson said. “Bottom line. We didn’t hit very well, we didn’t defend very well, and we didn’t play hard. Hopefully we will come ready to play tomorrow.”