During my senior year at Ruston (La.) High School, our football team was playing hated rival Neville at home. I have fond, vivid memories of that game for two reasons.
No. 1, there was buzz among us students that native son Scotty Thurman would be at the game, with his Arkansas basketball teammate Corliss Williamson in tow. Those two would lead the Razorbacks to a national championship a few months later.
I don’t know if they made it, but if they did, they didn’t stay long. In fact, the stadium was nearly cleared out by the fourth quarter because a torrential downpour had moved in.
Our band director told us to go home, but a few of us hardy souls made our way to the home sideline to watch the rest of the game. It was a nip-and-tuck affair, and I wasn’t about to leave until I saw my beloved Bearcats come out on top.
Alas, we missed a late field goal and lost.
But it remains a treasured memory, standing in a puddle watching football players slop through the mud, not at all bothered by the treacherous conditions. Growing up in Louisiana at that time, mud was not something teenage boys avoided – in fact, we often sought it out, whether on a football field or an old logging road, slipping and sliding our ATVs or trucks through the muck.
Coaches and administrators had to have known that bad weather was headed toward Ruston that night. But they didn’t move the game.
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man – which I sort of am – we’ve gone soft. The mere possibility of rain is why we had two area games moved up to Thursday this week. This has become a common occurrence.
I understand the reasons behind moving games: Protecting the field, assuring a larger gate, and a team’s style of play.
Regarding the last point, two years ago Tupelo Christian played Smithville in the rain and lost. That TCPS team relied on speed and big passing plays, but the weather was like a 12th defender for Smithville.
A year later, rain was again in the forecast for this game. But TCPS was the home team this time and moved the game up to Thursday. The Eagles won.
So yeah, I get it. But that doesn’t mean I like it.