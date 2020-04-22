Closure might be hard to come by for high school senior athletes, but coaches are doing their best to give it to them.
If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, baseball and softball teams would be nearing the end of the regular season. And they would be honoring seniors before their final home game.
Ripley tried to recreate the experience as best it could for baseball seniors Cade Davis and Storm Lowry. On Friday night, the lights came on at Tiger Field, where Davis and Lowry’s numbers were painted. Coach Joel Gafford joined radio announcer Michael Harrison in the press box to talk about the seniors, with the broadcast going out on 102.3 FM and the Mixlr radio app.
Davis and Lowry, with their families, parked next to the field, while fans parked on the hillside and in the parking lot, all tuning in to the broadcast.
“You’re used to going to the baseball field every day and having games three nights a week, and all of a sudden we’re all locked up in our house and don’t know what to do any more. I think it was good for everybody to get out and see everybody one more time,” Gafford said.
Amory softball coach Jessica Seger planned something similar for her five seniors. Tuesday night, Seger had their numbers stenciled on the field, turned on the lights and then took photos to share on social media.
She wants to do more, if possible. The Mississippi High School Activities Association has suspended all competition and practice until June 1, and if that date isn’t pushed back, Seger hopes to get her players back on the field one more time.
“The 23 girls that are on my roster for the 2020 season, we’re going to get back in uniform and have a scrimmage so that my seniors can play on their field one more time in uniform,” Seger said. “Then we’re going to recognize those five girls at the end of that.”
North Pontotoc’s baseball team has seven seniors, most of whom had to wait until this season to get significant playing time. The Vikings won the Class 3A state championship last year.
“They’re great kids that have waited for their time, and this was their time,” coach Chad Anthony said. “It’s been extra hard on them, because none of those guys have really ever gotten to play any varsity baseball.”
Anthony is still pondering the best way to honor his seniors. There will be a video, and he might also do something similar to what Ripley did.
Like any coach, Anthony, Gafford and Seger want to recognize their seniors the best way they can. But their efforts are accompanied by a sense of helplessness because of this lost season.
“You’re supposed to be able to help them and lead them in the right direction,” Gafford said, “and there’s absolutely nothing I can do about it at this point.”
Seger said her seniors are “devastated” by the season’s premature end.
“Words can only go so far,” Seger said. “With a high school kid, there’s not much you can say to make it any better. The reality is that they’re not getting to play any more.”