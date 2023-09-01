HOUSTON – Houston’s defense made its own breaks Friday night.
After an inauspicious start, the Daily Journal’s No. 5-ranked Small School made a series of big stops in a 28-14 win over Shannon. The defense forced four turnovers, two of which led to Hilltopper touchdowns.
Shannon caught a break on the game’s opening possession when a Trey Spurgon pass intended for Marquallen Perkins was tipped in the air. Receiver Dagarrious Clifton nabbed it and raced to paydirt for a 63-yard score and 7-0 lead.
But after that, Houston’s defense dominated.
“Our defense was lights out,” Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said. “Obviously the first play’s kind of a fluke, and we didn’t give up anything other than that all night. They got after the quarterback pretty good and did a good job in the run game.”
Shannon’s first turnover was a fumble recovered by senior T.J. Guido in the second quarter. That led to a 12-yard touchdown pass from Steele Brooks to Jalen Washington for a 21-7 Houston lead.
“It was pretty big,” Guido said, “because Shannon came with the energy, and we just had to come back with the energy and feed it back to them.”
Jayden Knox and Marquise Wofford made interceptions on back-to-back Shannon drives to preserve the lead at halftime.
Jakamoron Chandler pounced on a fumble in the fourth quarter, leading to Jacobe Pratt’s 11-yard touchdown run and a 28-7 lead.
Houston (2-0) also made a pair of fourth-down stops deep in its own territory. Shannon (1-1) had a chance to make it a touchdown game in the third quarter, but the Hilltoppers forced a turnover on downs at the 8.
“Came out in the second half, found our run game, drove it down the field a few times. Just couldn’t punch it in,” Shannon coach Ken Topps said. “That just comes down to us executing the offense.”
Washington led Houston’s offensive attack with 135 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. Pratt had two carries and scored on both of them.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Chandler’s fumble recovery, which led to Pratt’s second TD, gave Houston a 28-7 lead with 6:53 to play.
Point Man: Brooks completed 7 of 14 passes for 91 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries.
Talking Point: “Steele’s become a guy that can scramble and run around and create off-platform, and he’s stepped up big the past two weeks for us.” – Dampeer
Notes
• Shannon had 184 total yards.
• Houston was penalized 10 times for 107 yards.
• Next week, Shannon hosts Pontotoc, and Houston is idle.
Houston 28, Shannon 14
Shannon;7;0;0;7;–;14
Houston;7;14;0;7;–;28
First Quarter
Shan – Dagarrious Clifton 63 pass from Trey Spurgon (Gabe Campbell kick), 11:02
Hou – Jalen Washington 1 run (Joby King kick), 2:47
Second Quarter
Hou – Jacobe Pratt 20 run (King kick), 8:01
Hou – Washington 12 pass from Steele Brooks (King kick), 6:46
Fourth Quarter
Hou – Pratt 11 run (King kick), 6:53
Shan – Spurgon 1 run (Campbell kick), 3:21
Records: Shannon 1-1, Houston 2-0.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.