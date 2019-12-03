RIPLEY • Perry Liles didn’t stay retired from head coaching for long.
The former Calhoun City football coach is taking over the Ripley football program.
The hire is still pending South Tippah School Board approval, but it comes following the resignation of Sam Hathorn, who led the Tigers to a 2-10 record in his third season as the Tigers' head coach.
Liles, 55, compiled 115 wins in 10 years as the head coach at Calhoun City, including a Class 2A state championship in 2016. He announced his retirement before the start of the 2018 playoffs but found himself back coaching at Coffeeville this past season as the offensive coordinator. Liles was at Coffeeville from 1998-2001 before his latest stint with the Pirates.
“I enjoy football, and I just wanted to be at a bigger place,” Liles said Tuesday. “I really was looking for a place that I thought was capable of winning the state championship, and they’ve been there before.”
Coffeeville is a Class 1A school, while Ripley plays in 4A.
Calhoun City was considered a powerhouse in 2A under Liles' direction. The Wildcats made the playoffs in each of his 10 seasons and won the North Half title four times.
His teams there were known for playing stingy defense and, most years, a powerful running game. Defense and running the ball will certainly be cornerstones of Liles’ program at Ripley, but he said he’ll play to the team’s strengths.
And he plans to surround himself with good assistant coaches.
“It starts with players, but also having a good coaching staff that works well together, and hopefully we can get some people there that want to be there,” Liles said. “I always like to hire people smarter than me. That always helps.”
Liles had stops at Charleston, Crystal Springs, Madison Central, Coffeeville and Aberdeen before his arrival to Calhoun City.
"I think he is a great football coach and a great teacher," Ripley principal Buck Buchanan said. "He's a proven winner who will provide structure, discipline and accountability throughout our program. … He also has won around 15 state championships in powerlifting, something I think goes hand in hand with his football success. We couldn't be happier to have him on board."
Liles said coaching at Coffeeville was a humbling experience. The Pirates, who went 3-8 this fall, had to play with a thin roster, which made his job that much more challenging.
“You get to where someone gets hurt and you’ve got to totally redo what you’re doing. I learned a lot of football, to be honest with you,” Liles said.
Buchanan said Liles will arrive in Ripley after spring break and will lead the team through spring practices in 2020.