Perry Liles said his goal when he took his first head coaching job at Aberdeen in 1993 was to win 100 career games.
Just over 28 years later, Liles’ ambitions have been doubled, as his Ripley team took down North Pontotoc 28-7 on Friday for his 200th career win as a head coach.
His start in head coaching certainly doesn’t reflect the amount of success he’s had over his career. In Liles' first two years at Aberdeen, he was 3-17. In fact, his first winning season didn’t come until 2001 – his fourth and final season at Coffeeville, and his sixth year as a head coach.
“After the first two years, I didn’t realize it was going to take a hundred years to do that,” Liles said jokingly.
Liles parlayed that winning season into two great jobs at both Charleston and Calhoun City, taking both programs to a state title appearance – one with the Tigers and then four with the Wildcats – and had Calhoun City hoisting the Class 2A state championship trophy in 2016.
His career record is currently 200-105-1 with a 43-17 mark in the postseason in 24 years.
“I’ve had a lot of great assistants and great players. You’d have to give credit to them. I’ve just been playing my part, and I’ve blessed to get that done,” Liles said.
A year before Liles’ arrival, Ripley went 2-10 – its worst record in program history. Then, things started trending up after a 4-7 mark and a second-round Class 4A playoff appearance last year. Now in his second year at Ripley, Liles has his young Tigers (5-1, 1-0 Division 2-4A) off to their best start since 2013.
“More impressive to me than winning the 200 games, is turning around and now we’re 9-8 in two years to get it back sort of where it used to be,” said Liles. “We’re still not there and all but we’ve got a young team of mostly ninth and 10th graders who have turned it around in such a short time.”
This season, Liles’ strong defensive mindset has carried over to his team, which is allowing just 13.5 points per game and has 21 takeaways through six games.
His offense is aided by the return of starting quarterback Ty Long, who has missed action over the last three weeks with injury, on the road at rival New Albany on Friday.
The Bulldogs (4-2, 0-1) have won four of the last meetings against Ripley, including a 42-0 thrashing last season.
Liles expects an uphill climb for win No. 201 to come this week.
“Our kids will have to take a different approach than last year, and actually show up and play,” said Liles. “Whether we do that or not is up to us. We’re better than what we were last year but they are just as good, if not better than what they were last year. We’ve got a battle on our hands, for sure.”