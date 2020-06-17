RIPLEY • Like the rest of the coaches in the state, Perry Liles and his staff are playing catch up when it comes to their football team.
Through the first two weeks of summer workouts, Liles is pleased with the buy-in from his new team at Ripley as he preaches two essential elements to his program.
“I think the numbers have been really good and our attitude has been great,” said Liles. “Those are things you can control, is your attitude and your effort, and our players are doing that. We’ve got like 63 on the roster and most of them are showing up, so I think the workouts are going great so far.”
Liles was set to have a distinct advantage over other first-year coaching staffs with his hiring dating back to December of 2019, following the resignation of Sam Hathorn.
Even though his hire was made official months in advance, Liles began his new job in Ripley in April, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, where his hopes of spring football would soon be replaced by cosmetic upgrades to the facilities.
“I was able to paint,” Liles said with a laugh. “When you go into the field house, I painted for two months, in April and May, and it looks good. You couldn’t see kids, so we would contact them and send them workouts. I able to meet a few people who drove by, seeing me paint. But in general we couldn’t do anything with the kids.”
That lost time with the players is something that has been of extreme importance to Liles and something he is relying on his coaching staff to help him with. Liles pulled his sidekick, Chad White, from Calhoun City to become the defensive coordinator and also added T.J. Seago, from Mantachie. Both coaches were head coaches last season.
But maybe his biggest help is coming from the returning members of last year’s coaching staff.
“We hired a really good coaching staff,” said Liles. “We had a lot of good coaches stay here from Ripley. I’m very proud to have them. We hired some other guys that are experienced head coaches. So that’s what I’ve been doing since December. I always tried to hire people that know more than me, and I think I’ve done that.
“I think the younger (coaches), a lot of them are from Ripley, really worked hard and they know the players well. So it’s been a good combination.”
Liles said that while he is known for his success in powerlifting, he is placing an emphasis on conditioning in the summer workouts. The running, he says, will help him see which players have the “attitude and effort” that he requires.
“We don’t neglect weights, but we emphasize running,” he said. “The truth is if they stick with this running, they are going to give effort because it’s very tough. So I think we’ve emphasized running, getting into shape and agilities and things like that. Now we’ve got to transfer that into football skills. We will do that a little more in July.”
Ripley is scheduled to open the season Aug. 21 at Water Valley.