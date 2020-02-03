SALTILLO • The Lafayette girls soccer team is headed back to the state championship.
Lafayette beat Saltillo, 4-2, in overtime on Monday night in the MHSAA Class 5A North half championship game. The Lady ‘Dores (20-4-1) advance to their second-consecutive state championship game and will face the winner of Long Beach and East Central.
The state championship game is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Brandon High School.
Sophomore Hudson Lindsay scored a hat trick, including the game-tying goal in the closing minutes of regulation and the game-winning goal eight minutes into the first overtime.
“At the beginning of our year, we talked about it earning it,” Lafayette coach Melinda Scruggs said. “Obviously we won it last year and this year might be a little bit harder. Up until this point, we were kind of like, ‘Yeah, earn it, whatever,’ it didn’t mean anything until tonight. … They actually earned it tonight, 100%.”
Lindsay scored the lone goal of the first half in the 20th minute, and the score stayed 1-0 in favor of Lafayette until Saltillo (16-5) evened the game with a goal by Abby Covington in the 58th minute.
Three minutes later, Caitlyn Carnathan gave the Lady Tigers a 2-1 lead with a long goal.
Lindsay then made the most of her second opportunity on a breakaway. She dribbled down the pitch and made three Saltillo defenders and the goalkeeper miss before tying the game in the 71st minute.
“I was like, ‘Keep your compusre, keep your composure,’” Lindsay said of her second goal. “That was just so scary. I had defenders coming. I felt so much pressure, but just keeping my composure was a big deal.”
In the first overtime period, Saltillo goalkeeper Megan Davis had four saves in the first six minutes, but the Lady ‘Dores finally struck on a header from Lindsay in the 88th minute. Julia Perkins had the assist on the cross.
A minute later, eighth-grader Lillie Grace McCutchen scored on a throw-in to put Lafayette up 4-2.
“We just kind of ran out of gas at the end,” Saltillo coach Matthew Reeder said. “We made a couple of mental mistakes, and a good team like Lafayette took advantage of them. My girls fought extremely hard, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”