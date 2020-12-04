Football coaches love to talk about trying to win at the line of scrimmage. For West Point, there is no trying, just doing.
It’s a big reason the Green Wave are a Mississippi football dynasty. They look to extend their reign on Saturday night against West Jones in the Class 5A state championship game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
West Point (10-3) has won the last four 5A titles and owns 11 gold footballs in all. While this year’s team hit a couple of midseason bumps in the road, the commitment to winning up front has ultimately paid off.
On defense, the Wave have a line that’s not only deep, but varied in size and skill set.
“We have quick guys, small and quick, and we’ve got some bigger guys, some pluggers that we can put in,” said 15th-year coach Chris Chambless. “We have two or three different packages we go with.”
The unit is led by senior Jaquarius Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound end who is tied for the team lead in sacks with eight. Jaylin Rush, a 6-3, 300-pound tackle, also has eight.
And then there are Shelton Binder (5-9, 288), Antonio Facella (5-10, 165), Jaden Floyd (5-10, 165) and Dahmarrion Williams (6-2, 205).
West Point has recorded 32 sacks this season, and 26 of them have been by defensive linemen. Against West Jones, the front will need to be at its best in order to disrupt the passing game, which is led by quarterback Alan Follis.
“We’ve got to try to affect the throw. He gets rid of it quick,” Chambless said. “Not a lot of teams have sacked him.”
On the other side of the ball, West Point’s offensive line has been doing its usual job of opening holes for a stable of runners. The Green Wave are averaging 313.6 rushing yards per game – their highest average since 2017.
They’ve done it despite losing star tackle Jamarr Davis to a knee injury in September. He’s been replaced by Xavier Collins, who is joined by tackle Jalen Lairy, guard Jaekwon Bradshaw, guard LaJaylon Sykes and center Frank Bean in the starting lineup.
“They’ve been knocking some people off the ball for us and making holes for our running backs to run through,” Chambless said. “Coach (Casey) Welch, our offensive line coach, does a great job with those guys getting them prepared to play.”