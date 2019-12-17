BALDWYN • Biggersville leaned hard on its defense to remain undefeated.
The Lions (8-0) took control early and maintained it in a 54-41 win over Baldwyn on Tuesday night.
The Bearcats tried hard to make a run in the second half but could never resolve their offensive issues.
“I was proud of our defensive effort,” Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. “We did a good job on closeouts, did a good job on (Riley) Hoard. They like to go to him.”
But Baldwyn (5-4) didn’t go to Hoard nearly enough in the first half. Instead, the Bearcats shot 0 for 15 from 3-point range, while Hoard had six points on 3-of-3 shooting.
The 6-foot-4 senior finished with 12 points on the night.
“We’ve got to figure out our identity,” Baldwyn coach Grant Goolsby said. “We can’t go 0 for 15 and beat anybody.”
Baldwyn shot 1 of 20 from 3-point range for the game. The lone make, by Logan Potts, cut Biggersville’s lead to 49-40, but it was Baldwyn’s last field goal of the game.
The Bearcats had cut the deficit to nine points earlier in the period, but Biggersville answered with a jump shot and then a 3-pointer by Brooks Brand on consecutive possessions.
“You can pick various shots in the game, but that was a huge shot,” Little said of Brand’s trey. “We had guys step up from a lot of different areas tonight.”
Hunter Stacy led the Lions with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Te’lick Barnett had 11 points and nine boards.
Biggersville made 6 of 17 from 3-point range.
(G) Baldwyn 67, Biggersville 28: Amarie Anderson and I’Yana Ragin scored 13 points apiece to lead the Lady Bearcats (7-3).
Goldee Butler scored 14 for Biggersville.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Biggersville went on an 18-4 run in the first half to open up a 23-12 lead.
Point Maker: Stacy shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 7 from behind the arc.
Talking Point: “I thought our kids played hard, but at the same time, we’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the ball and finding easy baskets,” Goolsby said.