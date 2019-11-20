Speed kills, but Biggersville is hoping that axiom doesn’t apply Thursday night.
The Lions host Noxapater in a Class 1A second-round playoff game. Originally scheduled for Friday, the game was moved up a day due to expected rain.
The visiting Tigers (11-2) are led by quarterback KD Carter, who has burned opposing defenses all season with his speed. The 5-foot-9 sophomore has rushed for 1,812 yards and 26 touchdowns and averages 10.2 yards per carry.
“We don’t have that kind of speed to simulate at practice,” Biggersville coach Stan Platt said. “… It’s hard to find someone who can run like the Carter kid.”
Noxapater also has running back Raheem Hathorn, who has 1,047 yards and 13 touchdowns on 157 carries.
Carter and Hathorn run behind an offensive line that concerns Platt a great deal.
“Their line blocks fantastic. It’s one of the better lines we have seen this year,” he said.
Biggersville (10-1), the Division 1-1A champ, is looking to reach the North final for the first time in program history.
The Lions are led by tailback Goldman Butler, who has rushed for 1,379 yards and 26 TDs. Quarterback Quinton Knight is also a run threat, with 415 yards and six TDs.
Noxapater is coming off its first playoff win in seven years, beating Myrtle 43-0 last week.
In Class 2A, East Webster’s game at Northside will remain on Friday but has been moved to Coahoma Community College.