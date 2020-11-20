Stan Platt was certainly happy with his team’s performance way back in Week 1 of this season, and he’s hopeful it can be repeated tonight as Biggersville squares off with Tupelo Christian again.
The Lions (11-0), No. 3 in the Daily Journal’s small school high school football rankings, slowed down the high-flying offense of TCPS in the season opener, taking a 46-21 win to start their undefeated run.
As hopeful as Platt might be of trying to replicate that success, he acknowledges that it’s always harder the second time around.
“There is no doubt they are a better team,” Platt said. “Hopefully we all get a little better as the season goes on. They are extremely well-coached, and they have put up some numbers since we’ve last seen them.”
TCPS QB Khi Holiday has set the 1A football scene on fire this season. The senior has accounted for 3,937 yards of offense and 67 total touchdowns for the Eagles (8-2).
In the first game against Biggersville, Holiday notched 342 total yards and three scores but also threw three interceptions – one leading to a 100-yard pick-6 by Zyonn Mayes.
“It’s going to play a big role,” Platt said of turnovers. “We’re going to have to come up with some interceptions and fumbles, and I hope we’re the team with the fewest turnovers.”
The TCPS offense is averaging 50.4 points per game. The Lions held them to their season low in Week 1, but Platt expects Holiday and the Eagles to have more success this time, so he wants to counter with his explosive offense, which is averaging 53.3 points in nine games played.
That offense is led by running back Goldman Butler, who has 1,380 yards and 22 touchdowns on 130 carries.
“We feel like they are going to score points, and we have to counter that with better offensive production,” Platt said. “I feel confident that any time our offense goes on the field that we can move the ball, and hopefully score points.”
Also tonight
• Baldwyn (6-3) travels to take on two-time defending 1A champ Nanih Waiya (10-0), which is scoring 38.8 ppg and giving up just 13.1.
• East Webster (6-4) goes to Division 2-2A rival Calhoun City (8-2) in a matchup that was canceled in the regular season due to COVID-19.
• Two offensive juggernauts meet in the third round of the 3A playoffs as Amory (9-1) hits the road to Winona (9-1), which is averaging 50 ppg through the first two rounds.