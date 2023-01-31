North Pontotoc’s boys soccer team has emphatically put itself on the map.
The Vikings are playing for a state championship for the first time in program history. They’ll face either Bay High or Pass Christian in the Class 4A title game on Saturday in Brandon.
North Pontotoc (20-4-1) has not traditionally been a contending program, but second-year head coach Travis Little saw potential in this group after narrowly missing the playoffs last season.
“I felt like with the system that myself and (assistant) coach Josh Harlow were incorporating, and with the kids we had, he told me early on that he thought the group was special. I knew the kids we had, we had a lot of talent, and if we could just put it together, I thought we had a shot of maybe winning the division and then get in the playoffs and see what happened,” Little said.
The Vikings played a tough schedule in the regular season, facing the likes of Hernando, Lafayette and Saltillo. They went on to win the Division 1-4A title with a 9-1 record.
In the playoffs, North Pontotoc has beaten Pontotoc, Richland and division foe Corinth. The latter was a 2-1 victory on Monday night.
Little said the Richland win, which came on the road, was especially important for his players’ confidence.
“Especially teams from Pontotoc County – including South (Pontotoc) and city – when you go down south to Jackson and play teams down there, we don’t really fare that well,” he said. “So for them to go down there and handle them, I’m hoping that kind of shows them we can play down there with those guys.”
North has been led by four seniors, including center mid Luis Guerrero. He’s recorded 10 goals and 21 assists.
“He’s all-world,” Little said. “He’s North Pontotoc soccer through and through, started since he was a seventh grader and is probably going to play on beyond high school. He’s our centerpiece.”
Little has two sons on the team: senior Holden and sophomore Tripp. They each scored a goal in the Corinth win, and Holden Little has 25 goals on the season. Tripp Little is one of five sophomore starters; a freshman and an eighth grader also start.
The eighth grader, David Tovar, has a team-best 29 goals to go with 18 assists.
While this is the Vikings’ first title game appearance, Travis Little doesn’t expect them to be overwhelmed by the moment.
“They are very coachable kids, and they are very gritty,” he said. “You’ve got to kill them, man, they’re not going to quit.”
