When it comes to predicting the results of ballgames, yours truly has a long and storied history of being awful at it. So, naturally, I will be making high school football predictions in this space each Friday.
I’m calling this feature Locke’s Locks because I’m a huge fan of irony, and I look forward to how spectacularly bad my record will be by season’s end. Let’s get it started with the Week 1 picks.
Kossuth at Baldwyn
First off, my apologies to Kossuth linebacker Ethan Tucker for misspelling his name in our football magazine as Ethan Rucker. In my defense, the R is right next to the T. But the F is right below it, so it could’ve been worse.
Tucker and his teammates will need to bring their A game against Baldwyn, which is led by quarterback Jamaury Marshall and receiver Hastin Nelson. On the other side, Kossuth QB Jack Johnson is a dangerous dual-threat guy who must steer clear of sack machine Rodney Stewart. Johnson was sacked only twice in last year’s meeting, a 12-11 Baldwyn win.
In fact, the last two meetings have been decided by one point. I foresee another tight one.
The Pick: Kossuth 21, Baldwyn 20.
Amory at Itawamba AHS
Tired yet of hearing about Isaac Smith? Well, too bad.
The Itawamba AHS senior demands everyone’s attention when he’s on the field. He plays running back, he plays safety, he punts, he returns kicks, and he’d probably play the tuba at halftime if you let him.
As good as I think Amory will be this season, I’m not sure it has the horses to keep up with Smith and the Indians. Running back Charleston French needs to have a big game, and QB Jatarian Ware can’t let that IAHS defense get in his head – or his throwing lanes.
The Pick: IAHS 34, Amory 16.
Lafayette at Tupelo
Tupelo won this game last year, 5-3. You read that right. Was not pretty.
These teams are similar in many ways: Athletic on defense, willing to pound the rock on offense, and led by competent, experienced quarterbacks. Both teams also play on artificial turf, have giant video boards, and wear slick-looking uniforms – well, except for those yellow ones Tupelo wears sometimes. They need to launch those into the sun.
I expect we’ll see more points this time around.
The Pick: Tupelo 21, Lafayette 13.
Bonus Picks
• Shannon 34, Pontotoc 26
• Brandon 30, Oxford 24
• Booneville 28, Mooreville 20
