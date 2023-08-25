If I had my druthers, the start of high school football would be pushed back a week, because nobody wants to be outside in these 100-degree temperatures this weekend.
Several of tonight’s season openers have been pushed back to 8 o’clock because of the heat. So hitting deadline will be a lot of fun for me and my fellow writers, especially given how these early games tend to drag on – due to heat timeouts, kids cramping up, etc.
While it’s not ideal, it is what it is. Which means I need to make some score predictions. I went 60-25 last season, which is a more-than-respectable success rate of 71%.
As usual, I will break down three of this week’s big games and offer predictions, and then I will have a few bonus picks. Let’s go!
Baldwyn at Kossuth
We’ve got a top-five matchup right off the bat: Kossuth is our No. 2-ranked Small School, and Baldwyn is No. 3. Both teams have something in common: A new quarterback who has been a star in a different sport.
Hank Eaton is that guy for Kossuth. The Auburn baseball commit has experience in this offense, having played wide receiver last season. Baldwyn is turning to Dy’Lan Johnson, a lanky kid who averaged about 12 points per game on the basketball court last season.
Kossuth has won six of the last seven meetings, but most of those games have been close. The Aggies prevailed 20-6 last year.
The Pick: Kossuth 23, Baldwyn 21.
Shannon at Aberdeen
Aberdeen is a program on the rise, going from two total wins in the first two years under coach Alex Williams to seven last season.
Shannon, meanwhile, has a very familiar face as its new head coach: Ken Topps. He captained a prolific Shannon offense more than 20 years ago as a quarterback, and he’s trying to make the Red Raiders more relevant in Class 4A.
I’m not really sure what to expect from this game, because Aberdeen has some big holes to fill and Shannon has been a Jekyll-and-Hyde team the past few years.
The Pick: Shannon 30, Aberdeen 18.
Oxford at Lafayette
You can’t really ease into a season when Game 1 is against your biggest rival. The Crosstown Classic remains as intriguing as ever, especially with the return of Anthony Hart to Lafayette’s sideline. Hart was 6-1 against Oxford during his first stint as head coach (2005-11) and led the Commodores to two state championships.
Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe is 6-2 in this game. Should make for a fun chess match.
The Pick: Oxford 27, Lafayette 21.
Bonus picks
• Booneville 28, Corinth 23.
• Tupelo Christian 34, East Union 20.
• Louisville 20, West Point 17.
Y’all stay hydrated out there.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.