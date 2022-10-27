Some silly person left me a voicemail the other day complaining that we aren’t giving Tupelo football enough coverage. This person pointed out that the Golden Wave are 9-0, which is a big deal and we should be writing about them.
We’ve covered eight of Tupelo’s games, written preview stories and features, and the Wave have been No. 1 in our Large School rankings most of the season.
Not only that, every time I’ve included Tupelo in this here football picks column, I have picked the Wave to win. So I’m 7-0 on that count.
What I’m saying is, the complainant has clearly not been reading the Daily Journal. I certainly hope none of you read last week’s predictions, because I had but a 2-4 record. Gonna do better this week.
Note to the reader: This column is a day early because we have several big games tonight.
Houston (8-1, 4-0) at New Albany (7-2, 3-1)
Houston is coming off a big 28-21 win against previously unbeaten Ripley. The Hilltoppers can’t afford a letdown tonight if they want to hold onto first place in Division 2-4A. And New Albany is not a team you want to take lightly.
The Bulldogs can score a lot of points – they average 39.3 per game – and are about as balanced as can be. They average 198 yards per game on the ground and 187.3 through the air.
Both teams have first-year starters at quarterback. Houston junior Steele Brooks has gotten better as the season has gone on, and so has New Albany freshman Braden Shettles.
The Pick: Houston 31, New Albany 27.
Noxubee County (5-4, 2-1) at Aberdeen (7-2, 2-1)
These teams are battling for the No. 2 seed in Division 4-3A, and it’s one of the more intriguing games tonight.
Both squads have dual-threat quarterbacks: Lance Stewart for Noxubee and Jermaine Strong for Aberdeen. And both defenses have been pretty solid.
Aberdeen is having its best season since 2015. Can the Bulldogs keep it rolling?
The Pick: Noxubee County 35, Aberdeen 28.
Clinton (5-3, 4-1) at Tupelo (9-0, 5-0)
Oh, look, I’m writing about Tupelo. I should do that more often.
The Golden Wave can clinch the Division 2-6A title with a win on Friday. And that would make for a sweet redemption narrative, considering it was Clinton that eliminated Tupelo from playoff contention last season with a walk-off field goal.
The Arrows have a couple of really good offensive weapons in QB Jordyn Battee and tailback Jakobe Calvin. But Tupelo’s defense has faced a lot of good players and given none of them quarter.
The Pick: Tupelo 27, Clinton 17.
Bonus picks
• Amory 41, Nettleton 24.
• Mantachie 30, Booneville 26.
• Grenada 23, Oxford 21.
Last week: 2-4
Overall: 38-16
