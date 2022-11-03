There’s not been much good to say about Thrasher football for the past, oh, 30 years. The Rebels haven’t made the playoffs since 1992. Between 1996 and 2002, they lost 55 games in a row. They’ve had one winning season in the last three decades.
But there is reason for enthusiasm in Thrasher this week. A 3-7 overall record isn’t pretty, but the Rebels are 2-4 in Division 1-1A and are part of a four-way tie for fourth place. A win over Smithville tonight plus an Okolona win against Falkner – the latter is very likely – and the playoff drought will be broken.
This game will be one of my picks. In fact, let’s make it the first one.
Smithville (3-7, 2-4) at Thrasher (3-7, 2-4)
I had a story earlier this week about Willie T. Jackson, who was Thrasher’s head coach during the program’s first 16 years. He talked about how strongly the school and community supported his efforts, and as a result he took the Rebels to the playoffs four times – the last time was in ’92.
Thrasher still seems to have great support. I mean, just look at their uniforms – they’ve got almost as many combinations as the Oregon Ducks. And they’re the best-looking fits in the state, if you ask me.
Look good, play good, right? Well, Thrasher has certainly been resilient. Both of its division wins have come by one point, including a 31-30 victory against H.W. Byers last week to keep playoff hopes alive.
Second-year head coach Ross Coley has a chance to bring this program back to relevance. A big step can be made in that direction with a win tonight.
The Pick: Thrasher 24, Smithville 23.
Corinth (5-5) at Ripley (9-1)
The playoffs begin Friday for teams in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A. This 4A matchup could be sneaky good. Yes, Ripley has that vaunted defense, but Corinth has a vaunted defender in linebacker Chris Rodgers. Ripley QB Ty Long better keep his head on a swivel lest he lose it via a thundering Rodgers hit.
Corinth’s losses have all come against good or great teams: Tupelo, Houston, New Albany, Itawamba AHS and Shannon.
The Pick: Ripley 23, Corinth 17.
Aberdeen (7-3) at Humphreys County (7-3)
The only time I’ve seen Humphreys County play was five years ago at North Pontotoc. Humphreys was easily the more athletic team, but it incurred 19 penalties that game and lost badly.
Just judging by the record, the Cowboys are probably a more disciplined team this year, and likely just as athletic. Aberdeen has athletes aplenty, too, so this could be a really fun game in the Delta.
The Pick: Aberdeen 34, Humphreys County 29.
Bonus picks
• Houston 35, Shannon 22.
• Baldwyn 44, East Webster 19.
• Independence 26, Booneville 24.
Last week: 6-0
Overall: 44-16
