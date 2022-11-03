Dawson Weatherbee

Quarterback Dawson Weatherbee leads Thrasher into tonight's game versus Smithville with a playoff berth on the line.

 @ThrasherFB on Twitter

There’s not been much good to say about Thrasher football for the past, oh, 30 years. The Rebels haven’t made the playoffs since 1992. Between 1996 and 2002, they lost 55 games in a row. They’ve had one winning season in the last three decades.

