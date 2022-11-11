One of these days, I’m going to do an All-Name Team, because there are some great ones dotting the high school football rosters in this state.
Many of those uniquely named players will be on the field tonight in playoff games. Guys like Louisville’s Christavious Savior. Yes, that’s really his name. He’s part of a stout defense, having made 50 tackles and two interceptions.
Humphreys County has a couple of guys named Lazarious Penn and Ollizious Brent. Say those two first names back-to-back – very poetic sounding.
Senatobia has an offensive lineman named Kyquasaur Frost, but he goes by Keke. I think I like Kyquasaur better; sounds very outer-spacey.
All of these guys I’ve mentioned will have key roles in the games I’m picking today.
Ripley (10-1) at Louisville (10-1)
Christ Savior does not have to carry a heavy burden for Louisville’s defense, which is stacked with talent. Linebackers Corxavier Coleman and Kendon Sanders have combined to make 226 tackles, 31.5 tackles-for-loss and 14 sacks.
Ripley is no slouch on that side of the ball, either. The Tigers are allowing just 185.6 yards per game and have forced 35 turnovers, including 20 interceptions. Ten of those interceptions belong to Michael Turner.
Gonna be tough to win this Class 4A second-round game on the road, though.
The Pick: Louisville 22, Ripley 16.
Humphreys County (8-3) at Kossuth (9-2)
Lazarious has more than 1,300 yards rushing, while Ollizious has 90 tackles. The Cowboys knocked off a very good Aberdeen team last week, 42-36, in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
Kossuth has a productive and experienced quarterback in Jack Johnson, who can hurt defenses with both his arm and his legs. And the Aggies have several other options in the run game. In fact, depth on both sides of the ball is a huge advantage for Kossuth
The Pick: Kossuth 35, Humphreys County 27.
Senatobia (8-3) at Itawamba AHS (11-0)
When these teams met in the third round of the 4A playoffs last year, Senatobia romped, 45-6. As good as Itawamba AHS was last season, it’s even stronger this year. Running back and safety Isaac Smith is arguably the best player in the state, and and he’s surrounded by loads of talent and experience.
This is the IAHS team that could win it all. But first, the Indians need to get some revenge.
The Pick: IAHS 40, Senatobia 20.
Bonus picks
• Baldwyn 28, Northside 19.
• Houston 24, West Lauderdale 22.
• Lafayette 31, Callaway 17.
Last week: 4-2
Overall: 48-18
