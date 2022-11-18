It can be difficult to ascertain just how good a team is when every game is a blowout.
Biggersville’s football team is a perfect example of this. The Lions (11-0) are averaging 47.1 points per game, and their smallest margin of victory is 24 points.
Are they really that good? Or is the schedule weak? Could be both, of course. I have a feeling tonight will bring us closer to an actual answer.
Biggersville is hosting Simmons (10-1) in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A playoffs. Finally, here is a team that’s worthy of being on the same field as the Lions. Simmons owns three state titles, and it has advanced past the quarterfinals seven of the last eight years.
Simmons was in the state title game last year, losing to Bay Springs.
There are other teams that, like Biggersville, have torn through their schedule but still have something to prove. Let’s look at a few in this week’s picks.
Madison Central (8-3) at Tupelo (12-0)
I’ve covered most of Tupelo’s games this season, and I can tell you that this is a legit title contender in 6A. But the Golden Wave still have to show they’re capable of winning pressure-packed playoff games like the one tonight.
Tupelo beat Madison Central like a drum during the regular season, but that’s irrelevant. The Jaguars are still the defending state champions. Tupelo has a chance tonight to silence whatever doubters might remain.
The Pick: Tupelo 33, Madison Central 10.
Itawamba AHS (12-0) at Houston (11-1)
As good as Itawamba has been under coach Clint Hoots, it hasn’t been able to reach a 4A state championship game. This is the team that could finally do it.
Much like Tupelo, IAHS is a team with nary a weakness. There is no questioning the talent or the coaching or the general execution.
Then there is Houston, which lost its star running back, Jalen Washington, early in the season. The Hilltoppers have managed to maintain a high level of play, which shows you just how deep and resilient a team this is. Win or lose, this could be a long, hard night for IAHS.
The Pick: IAHS 27, Houston 20.
Winona (10-1) at Amory (10-1)
Amory is the reigning 3A North champ. The Panthers earned quality wins during the regular season against Houston and Noxubee County. It’s a senior-heavy team with loads of experience, so it’s built for this kind of game.
Winona has an explosive offense led by stud QB Chase Richardson. The Tigers have scored 40 or more points nine times this season. This will be a great chance for Amory’s defense to showcase itself.
The Pick: Amory 27, Winona 24.
Bonus picks
• Starkville 28, Clinton 17.
• Kossuth 22, Noxubee County 18.
• Biggersville 35, Simmons 27.
Last week: 4-2
Overall: 52-20
