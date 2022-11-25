The playoffs can produce some surprises, such as Houston’s 26-22 win over Itawamba AHS last week in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
Houston has a great team, mind you. But if Isaac Smith doesn’t leave the game with a concussion, IAHS likely wins that game.
Other than that mild upset, the playoffs have pretty much gone according to script. No. 1 Large School Tupelo hosts No. 2 Starkville in the 6A North final tonight; West Point is in yet another 5A North final; reigning 3A North champ Amory is still rolling; and unbeaten Biggersville continues playing like a team capable of winning the 1A title that eluded it two years ago.
So let’s do these North half predictions.
Noxubee Co. (9-4) at Amory (11-1)
Amory beat Noxubee 38-22 during the regular season – but the Tigers were without starting quarterback Kamario Taylor. Backup Lamar Stewart did just fine, though, passing for 216 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 107 yards and two more TDs.
One big key to that game was Amory slowing down Noxubee tailback Martavius Wicks. He’s a 1,000-yard rusher, but he had just 42 yards in the first meeting.
Offensively, the Panthers have been good at spreading the ball around. Tailback Charleston French gets good support in the run game from Emmanuel Randle and QB Jatarian Ware. And Ware isn’t a guy who will get locked in on one receiver.
The Pick: Amory 28, Noxubee County 21.
Houston (12-1) at Louisville (12-1)
It’s hard to overstate the brilliant job Houston has done since losing star tailback Jalen Washington to injury in Week 3. Jamal Cooperwood and Jordan Pratt have picked up the run game slack while still making plays at linebacker. QB Steele Brooks has gone from game manager to playmaker.
While Smith’s concussion certainly benefited the Hilltoppers, they still had to contend with a stacked Itawamba team. It was an impressive win.
Louisville will be just as tough. The Wildcats get a lot of sacks and turnovers.
The Pick: Louisville 23, Houston 19.
Starkville (10-3) at Tupelo (13-0)
Starkville can absolutely beat Tupelo. The Yellowjackets came closer than anyone this year to doing so, losing 24-17 on Oct. 7.
The question isn’t can they, but will they? Not if Tupelo plays the way it has been lately. After struggling to put together four quarters early in the season, the Golden Wave are playing at a different level now.
The defense has no weak spots. The offense can strike quickly or grind out 12-play scoring drives.
This feels like a team of destiny. But as Tupelo knows, you make your own destiny.
The Pick: Tupelo 27, Starkville 22.
Bonus picks
• Biggersville 35, McEvans 27.
• West Point 28, Vicksburg 24.
Last week: 4-2
Overall: 56-22
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.