And so the 2022 high school football season draws to a close.
The MHSAA championships are set for Friday and Saturday in Hattiesburg, and we’ll have two area teams down there. I’ll get to them in a moment.
But first, let me commend the Tupelo fans for turning out in a big way for last week’s Class 6A North final. You might recall that I wrote a column chastising the fan base for its lack of support at the previous game. I’m not here to take credit for last Friday’s turnout, but it was nice to see that Tupelo fans understood the magnitude of the game.
An estimated 7,000 people showed up, and they were loud. Best crowd I’ve seen in a while – anywhere. The Golden Wave lost a tough one to Starkville, but it was a fun game, and the fans created a fun atmosphere.
OK, on to my final picks of the season.
West Point (11-2) vs. Picayune (14-0)
This game is set for 7 p.m. today. It’s a rematch of last year’s Class 5A championship, which Picayune won 40-21. The Maroon Tide rushed for 393 yards that day, and that run game is just as strong this season.
That’s because Dante Dowdell, Chris Davis and Darnell Smith are all back. Dowdell has rushed for 1,975 yards and 28 touchdowns this season and was named 5A Mr. Football.
West Point is known for having a stout defense, but Picayune is a different animal. Division 1-5A was down this year, and the Wave have not faced a rushing attack nearly this potent all season.
This is West Point’s seventh-straight title game appearance, so the moment won’t be too big. But the Picayune run game is a whole other matter.
The Pick: Picayune 38, West Point 24.
Starkville (11-3) vs. Brandon (12-1)
Starkville, as I have noted before, barely made the playoffs. After starting 0-3 in Division 2-6A play, the Yellowjackets had to win out and get some help just to grab the No. 4 seed. That’s exactly what happened, and the opportunity has not been wasted.
Starkville knocked off division champ Tupelo last week, 41-32, shredding a defense that had been lights-out all season. During its current seven-game winning streak, Starkville is averaging 38.9 points and 448.9 yards per game.
On Saturday at 7 p.m., the opponent will be a Brandon team that can also rack up yards and points. QB Landon Varnes has passed for 3,066 yards and 24 touchdowns. Tailback Nate Blount has rushed for 1,805 yards and 24 TDs. The Bulldogs average 483 yards per game.
What I’m saying is, this could end up a shootout.
The Pick: Starkville 42, Brandon 40.
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 58-25
