Let us discuss the duality of Brad.
I did not include Tupelo in my preseason high school football rankings, even though I knew the Golden Wave could become a top-5 team. Last season’s collapse notwithstanding, I liked the potential of this year’s squad. But I needed them to show me something.
And yet, in last week’s column I predicted Tupelo would beat then-No. 4 Lafayette. I can’t say I expected a 34-0 score, nor did I expect to go 6-0 on my picks. I might have looked dumb by not ranking Tupelo, but you can’t argue with 6-0.
The Golden Wave are ranked No. 2 this week and shouldn’t have any trouble with Saltillo. So I won’t make a pick on that game, but I will on these.
Baldwyn (0-1) at Booneville (1-0)
The Skunk Bowl lived down to its name last season, as Booneville won 2-0. Everyone do the Safety Dance!
I expect we’ll see a few more points tonight. Booneville QB Noah Gillon had a nice debut last week, but now he’s got to worry about sack machines Rodney Stewart and DeCorian Warren, who will be showing up with very bad intentions.
Baldwyn is our No. 3 Small School, while Booneville is No. 5. As I’ve already demonstrated, I won’t necessarily pick the higher-ranked team.
The Pick: Booneville 23, Baldwyn 20.
Mooreville (0-1) at Nettleton (1-0)
Even with a new quarterback and new receivers, Mooreville’s Air Raid offense was productive in last week’s 30-29 loss to Booneville. And Nettleton rode the strong play of freshman QB Braylen Williams to a 33-28 win over Eupora.
On the other hand, Mooreville’s defense remains problematic, and Nettleton had five turnovers last week. This game could very well be ugly, but a highly entertaining kind of ugly.
The Pick: Nettleton 41, Mooreville 38.
West Point (0-1) at Starkville (1-0)
One of the oldest and best rivalries in the state returns after biting the COVID bullet last season.
West Point rushed for 217 yards – a low number for that offense – in last week’s 24-14 loss to Louisville. Of course, the Green Wave were without running back Keshawn Henley, but he’ll be back on the field tonight.
Starkville, of course, has the dynamic quarterback/receiver combo of Trey Petty and Braylon Burnside. Louisville passed for 213 yards against West Point, so I think we could see a fun Trey & Bray Show tonight.
The Pick: Starkville 28, West Point 16.
Bonus picks
• Houston 27, Aberdeen 21
• Kossuth 17, Corinth 14
• South Panola 28, Oxford 23
Last week: 6-0
Overall: 6-0
