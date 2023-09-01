Unlike some of the teams that played last weekend, yours truly is in midseason form.
I went 6-0 on my Week 1 high school football predictions, which means I will be overly confident and likely make some bad picks this week. Compounding that inevitability is the fact that we have two big rivalry games tonight, and you never really know how those will turn out.
I’m gonna take my best shot, and I’m aiming for perfection again.
Booneville at Baldwyn
The Skunk Bowl is one of those rivalry games that can get weird. I mean, this game got its name after a skunk appeared on the sidelines a few years back. And we had a 2-0 Skunk Bowl two years ago.
This is the 72nd meeting between the Blue Devils and Bearcats. The series is tied, 34-34-3.
Baldwyn did not look sharp in last week’s 28-0 loss to Kossuth, and Booneville didn’t exactly blow the doors off Corinth in a 23-13 win.
I could see this game being close. Real bold prediction there, eh?
The Pick: Booneville 28, Baldwyn 20.
Starkville at West Point
This will be the 98th meeting between these teams, and they do not enjoy each other’s company in the least. Starkville has dominated the series recently, winning four of the last five meetings.
West Point is stinging from a season-opening 35-13 loss to Louisville, while Starkville is coming off a 49-18 trouncing of Noxubee County.
There will be a lot of Division I talent on the field: running back Kahnen Daniels and defensive lineman Zay Lowery for West Point; quarterback Trey Petty and receiver Braylon Burnside for Starkville.
The Pick: Starkville 33, West Point 24.
Houston at Shannon
It was in this game last year when Houston tailback Jalen Washington suffered a season-ending knee injury. I’m guessing he’s eager to have another crack at the Red Raiders.
Both teams are coming off solid wins. Houston beat Columbus, a Class 6A school, 22-16. Shannon rolled past Aberdeen, 35-12.
I believe Houston is better at quarterback and running back, and it has a stout defense led by Ole Miss commit William Echoles and tackling machine Doug Jones. A win tonight could be a real tone-setter for the Hilltoppers.
The Pick: Houston 27, Shannon 16.
Bonus Picks
• Ripley 17, Kossuth 16.
• Nettleton 38, Hamilton 27.
• Oxford 31, South Panola 30.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.