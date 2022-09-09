Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Well, well, well, if it isn’t my old nemesis – the law of averages. After going 6-0 with my Week 1 picks, I was humbled last week with a 3-3 mark. Such mediocrity is what I’m accustomed to when it comes to picking games.
I’ll be lucky to bat .500 this week, but I’ll do my best. Here are tonight’s big games.
Houston (2-0) at Shannon (1-1)
Don’t expect a lot of passing in this game. Houston tailback Jalen Washington has already rushed for 321 yards, and Shannon averages 350.5 rushing yards per game. If today’s weather forecast holds, then Shannon’s field will turn into a mud pit.
I honestly have no idea who should win this game. You never really know which Shannon team is going to show up. Houston won this game last season, 49-6, as Washington ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
Home field should be an advantage for the Red Raiders, because they know how to play in the muck.
The Pick: Shannon 27, Houston 23.
Kossuth (1-1) at Ripley (2-0)
This pick would seem pretty straightforward in a way: Kossuth has played two very good opponents, while Ripley has played two … not-so-good opponents. But all that means is that we really don’t know much about Ripley.
We know that quarterback Ty Long is expected to do big things. We know that the defense – as with any Perry Liles-coached team – should be stout.
Kossuth, on the other hand, is easier to peg. The Aggies beat a very good Baldwyn team and then lost in overtime to rival Corinth. Middle linebacker Ethan Tucker is out for the season with a knee injury, but Kossuth’s depth on defense should minimize the damage of losing him.
So, I’m gonna go with what I know on this one.
The Pick: Kossuth 20, Ripley 16.
Tupelo (2-0) at Corinth (2-0)
After an abysmal 2021 season, it would appear Corinth is back. The Warriors no longer run the Wing-T, which is too bad, because that’s a fun offense to watch. But that would largely waste the talents of QB Brawner Cregeen.
Passing the ball against Tupelo will be a tall order, though. As will running the ball. Or anything, really, because this defense so far has been like a solid gold curtain. I’ve yet to see a weak spot.
The Pick: Tupelo 34, Corinth 14.
Bonus picks
• Lafayette 28, Southaven 14
• Starkville 31, Olive Branch 20
• Choctaw County 24, Pontotoc 23
Last week: 3-3
Overall: 9-3
