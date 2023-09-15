Not only did my unbeaten streak come to an end, it went down in a torrent of fire and smoke. I whiffed on four of my six high school football predictions last week, most notably the Choctaw County-Ripley game.
And Ripley fans, justly, reminded me on Twitter after the game of my prediction. My colleague Dillon Barnes suggested I pick against the Tigers every week as schtick, but I’m not sure everyone would get the joke.
On to this week’s games. Time for a rebound!
East Webster (3-0) at Baldwyn (1-2)
The Bearcats got win No. 1 last week, beating Water Valley 28-20. East Webster, meanwhile, has steamrolled its first three opponents by a combined score of 101-7.
This is the seventh meeting between these programs, but only the third in the regular season. Baldwyn beat East Webster twice last year, including a 45-23 shellacking in the Class 2A playoffs.
While the Bearcats have found a little momentum, I like the Wolverines to keep rolling.
The Pick: East Webster 24, Baldwyn 16.
Tupelo (3-0) at Oxford (2-1)
As you can read in my preview of this game, Tupelo’s defense has been dealing with some injuries. Most notable is the loss of defensive back Shamaar Darden to an ankle injury. He’s tough to replace, but the Golden Wave can plug-and-play at every position on the field and be fine.
I like the potential of Oxford quarterback Mitchell Grandjean, who’s just a sophomore. But he was intercepted three times by Grenada last week, and Tupelo’s defense will grant him no quarter.
By the way, I love that last name: Grandjean. His nickname should be “Mr. Fancypants.”
The Pick: Tupelo 33, Oxford 3.
Booneville (3-0) at Ripley (3-0)
Oh boy, here I go again. Booneville has a Division I prospect at quarterback in Noah Gillon, and running back Zion Nunn is someone D-I coaches should be seriously scouting. The Blue Devils have beaten three solid teams in Corinth, Baldwyn and Hamilton.
Ripley pulled off a 17-16 comeback win over Choctaw County last week, and I’m guessing it took a lot out of them. The Tigers are 11-3 at home over the last two-plus seasons, for what that’s worth.
Dare I pick against Ripley again? Or should I put some respect on their name?
The Pick: Ripley 21, Booneville 20.
Bonus Picks
• Mooreville 35, Tishomingo County 21
• Nettleton 23, Calhoun City 20
• New Albany 28, Itawamba AHS 24
Last week: 2-4
Overall: 14-4
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com