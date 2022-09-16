Week 3 was not kind to me, as I went 2-4 on my high school football picks. But I believe I’ve learned a few things that should help me going forward.
To wit: Ripley’s defense is for real. Lafayette’s is not. Shannon remains the area’s most enigmatic team. When Tupelo’s offense decides to flip the switch, it cannot be stopped.
I’m sure this knowledge will prove useful as the season goes on – hopefully starting with this week’s predictions.
Baldwyn (2-1) at East Webster (3-0)
These are the best Class 2A teams in the area, and both thrive on defense. Baldwyn has recorded 23 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks, while East Webster has 25 TFL and 10 sacks.
Both defenses are anchored by disruptive linemen: Rodney Stewart for the Bearcats and Britain Burleson for the Wolverines. They both also play offensive line. I don’t know if they’ll have to block one another at any point, but if so, I’d love to put an iso camera on them and watch that battle the entire game.
Baldwyn won this game in overtime last season.
The Pick: Baldwyn 15, East Webster 13.
Booneville (2-1) at New Albany (2-1)
Both these offenses are led by young quarterbacks: sophomore Noah Gillon for Booneville and freshman Braden Shettles for New Albany. Both have played well enough so far, but I have a feeling the difference tonight will come down to which youngster makes fewer mistakes.
I should note that each QB has thrown only one interception.
Booneville’s two wins have come by a grand total of eight points, while New Albany’s have come by a combined 89. Each team has already played East Union. The Blue Devils won 43-36, and the Bulldogs won 52-6.
The Pick: New Albany 34, Booneville 20.
Lafayette (1-2) at Oxford (1-1)
I mentioned Lafayette’s defense earlier. The Commodores gave up 34 points to Tupelo in Week 1, and then they allowed 33 to Southaven last week. Losing D.J. Burgess and Mario Wilbourn to graduation has definitely hurt.
Oxford, however, is still trying to find an offensive groove with transfer quarterback Mack Howard. He’s got solid numbers, but nothing eye-popping. Tailback Roman Gregory, however, has been productive in both the run game and the pass game.
The Chargers were idle last week, so that should give them a little edge.
The Pick: Oxford 31, Lafayette 24.
Bonus picks
• Ripley 20, Senatobia 18
• Tupelo 28, Columbus 0
• Biggersville 27, Walnut 14
Last week: 2-4
Overall: 11-7
