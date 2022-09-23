Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Holy monkey’s eyebrow, I went 6-0 on my high school football predictions last week. It’s the second time in four weeks I’ve gone undefeated, and I’m just as confused about it as you are.
But we shan’t live in the past because there are some big games tonight that are tough to pick. Division play begins for teams in Classes 1A, 5A and 6A, and with raised stakes comes more unpredictability.
Let’s see if I can keep it rolling.
Tupelo (4-0) at Grenada (4-0)
This Division 2-6A opener is Tupelo’s third-straight road game. In the two previous games, the Golden Wave offense put together four strong quarters — two against Corinth, two against Columbus. Lord knows what this offense could do if it’s sharp for all four quarters tonight.
The Jekyll and Hyde approach won’t be sustainable the deeper Tupelo gets into division play. The defense, on the other hand, has been much more consistent. But this will be the first 6A offense Tupelo has faced this season.
Best not get caught looking ahead to Oxford next week.
The Pick: Tupelo 35, Grenada 14.
West Point (1-2) at Lafayette (1-3)
Lafayette’s defense has fallen on hard times. The Commodores are allowing 30.8 points per game and are coming off a 43-19 loss to rival Oxford.
West Point’s defense has been unusually vulnerable as well. The Green Wave have allowed 328.3 yards per game, including 252.3 through the air. Here’s your chance, Lafayette QB Charlie Fair.
This game has, in recent years, been considered the de facto 1-5A championship. Given how the rest of the division looks, it likely will be again.
The Pick: West Point 28, Lafayette 23.
Amory (3-1) at Houston (4-0)
It’s the second annual Dampeer Bowl.
Brothers Brooks (Amory) and Baylor (Houston) square off again. And this pick would be a lot tougher if I knew whether Houston RB Jalen Washington would be on the field tonight. The area’s best running back is week to week with a knee injury, and losing him is tough to absorb.
However, the Hilltoppers beat Corinth last week without him.
Amory, on the other hand, has not only Charleston French to hand the ball to but transfer Emmanuel Randle as well. Quite the combo.
The Pick: Amory 24, Houston 16.
Bonus picks
• Starkville 23, Madison Central 21.
• New Albany 40, Corinth 33.
• Nettleton 30, North Pontotoc 28.
Last week: 6-0
Overall: 17-7
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.