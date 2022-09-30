Yes, I’m on a roll, but now is when things get really difficult.
I went 5-1 on my high school football picks last week, but we are getting into division play now. Weird stuff can happen.
Take last season, when Tupelo was rolling along at 5-0 and ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal entering its game against Oxford. The Golden Wave had their worst outing of the season and lost 22-6. I’d never seen coach Ty Hardin so upset after a game.
These teams meet again tonight in Tupelo in a Division 2-6A showdown. I’ll break it down in a moment.
Aberdeen (4-1) at Amory (4-1)
The A-Game is not only a rivalry matchup, it’s the Division 4-3A opener for both teams. The Panthers are better on paper, but Aberdeen has clearly made strides under fourth-year coach Alex Williams. The Bulldogs were 6-5 last season and reached the second round of the playoffs.
Amory, of course, reached the 3A championship and returns a lot of talent this season. That includes defensive backs Cam Haynes and Elijah Spratt. Aberdeen QB Jermaine Strong will need to temper his risk-taking tendencies, or they’ll make him pay.
The Pick: Amory 31, Aberdeen 14.
Kossuth (3-2) at Booneville (2-3)
Of the 20 points Ripley has allowed this year, 14 of them were scored by Booneville last week. The Blue Devils lost, but it was a quality loss.
Led by QB Noah Gillon, Booneville’s offense has a lot of potential. But its defense has been porous, with opponents scoring 34.8 points per game. It hasn’t helped that linebacker Tapp Fraiser has been out with a broken hand.
Kossuth’s offense has a lot of weapons, and this 1-3A battle could turn into a shootout.
The Pick: Kossuth 40, Booneville 27.
Oxford (3-1) at Tupelo (5-0)
I was speaking with a colleague of mine, Brandon Shields, the other day about this game. And he asked me who I thought would win the coaching battle. It was an excellent question, because Hardin and Oxford’s Chris Cutcliffe are two of the best in the state.
Hardin is 0-2 against Cutcliffe, but Tupelo has the best defense it’s had in a while. Opponents are averaging just 214 yards per game against the Golden Wave. I’m real curious to see how Mack Howard, Oxford’s transfer quarterback, fares tonight.
Oh, by the way: Once again, Tupelo is 5-0 and ranked No. 1 heading into this game.
The Pick: Tupelo 20, Oxford 14.
Bonus picks
• East Webster 28, Calhoun City 18.
• Ripley 22, North Pontotoc 7.
• Lafayette 34, Saltillo 30.
Last week: 5-1
Overall: 22-8
